US: 10 Year Old Boy Asks Neighbour To Be Dog Sitter With A Letter, Netizens Pour Love

A young boy in the US requesting his neighbours to be a sitter for their golden retriever dog in a letter has amused the internet. Apparently, excited about the dog's arrival in the neighbourhood, Tory offered to take the pooch on walks and be the canine’s sitter in a letter that has captured the attention of the internet. Shared on dog’s Instagram account, ‘Arthur the Floof’ the adorable letter has been called “wholesome” as users felt that the boy and dog’s bond could be “a match made in heaven.”

“Hello neighbours, my name is Troy, I’m in 4th grade and I’m just wondering if maybe after this virus you need a dog sitter and if so, I can take your dog on walks and more,” the letter read. The boy then asked if he could babysit their golden retriever “after this virus”. The post was captioned, “I made friends with a small hooman today. He’s like basically me-sized. I bet I can get him to give me more treats than my hoomans. I have a feeling we’re gonna be best buds!”

Netizens shower love

Amused with the boy's move and his willingness in asking the dog out to spend some time, the internet users urged the owner to let the little boy hang out with the dog. In fact, from what could be made out in the subsequent posts, the retriever dog spent time with the young boy as he posted, "Just a quick pupdate - me and the smol neighbor had a really great (socially distant) playdate today. Because he’s so smol we didn’t take any pics just for privacy purposes but he told me all about his dog fren and even showed me some dance moves!! I have a feeling we’re gonna be best buds!!"

"My friend, you are what the world needs," wrote an Instagram user on the post," making hearts on Arthur's picture. "Oh you cutie," wrote another." So sweet to read about this, good luck for the walks,' wrote the third. While Arthur is active on his social media very often, he flaunts over 43.8k followers.

