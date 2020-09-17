Dinner In The Sky: 100% Coronaproof Eatery At 50m Above Ground In Belgium Reopens!

For fine gastronomic dining in the sky, many outlets conduct the dining in the sky experience at intervals. However, after the COVID pandemic, the Dinner in the Sky of Belgium is now back with a sky-high dining experience in Brussels from Sept. 16th. The diners have a unique experience where they have meals at a height of 164 feet above ground i.e. 50 metres above the ground. Currently, after holding their Dinner in the sky at Bilzen and Kortrijk, The Dinner in the sky event has now started at Brussels, the Belgian capital from September 16th and will continue till September 28th. One can keep updated with the Dinner in the sky events by checking their sites at dinnerinthesky.be

ALSO READ| James Harden's 'quarantine Look' Goes Viral, Fans React To Rockets Star's Latest Pictures

Viral photos and videos from Dinner in the Sky Brussels, Belgium

Belgians are all set to experience a different kind of culinary experience where they would be able to dine at 164 feet above the ground. This dining experience is called Dinner in the Sky and is based in Belgium. However, it has been set up in 60 more countries in the world since 2006. This includes diners strapped into their seats at a table, which is then suspended at 50 metres above ground using a crane. Here one can experience well-known chefs serving food and some even have a DJ. The diners in the sky hail the dining experience as 100% corona free and back after the COVID pandemic lockdown. The experience is definitely a socially distanced experience after all.

The original structure of the 9-ton platform will seat only 32 diners at a four-person private table spaced apart from each other. The chefs, servers are expected to have a little more space to roam now. Every time the eatery type structure is hoisted up in the air, a small firework or celebration is always done. Check out a few videos and images of the people who visited the Dinner in the sky at Brussels that reopened after COVID from yesterday on September 16th.

“Dinner In The Sky” es un restaurante elevado a más de 30 metros del altura. La idea de este negocio nació en Bélgica y cada tanto llega a una ciudad diferente. La experiencia es para 22 comensales, dura aprox. 1 hora, el cupo tiene un costo de $140 y se atiende de 10 am a 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/TMxlhF5Hvr — José Tovar ï£¿ â™› (@jtovarr) September 15, 2020

ALSO READ| Photos Of Multicolour Peppers Break Internet, Netizens Ask 'Are They Spicy?'

Reactions of people about Dinner in the sky

If we still discussing dates, i wanna go do Dinner in the Sky... either Athens or Dubai.. lehhgo pic.twitter.com/rhI3Ybw23A — Somebody Auntieâœ¨ (@SoCalledShana) September 15, 2020

Would u eat there pic.twitter.com/scKEcc507q — Trubble19 miss lee ðŸ˜˜ðŸ· (@Trubble19) September 8, 2020

Image courtesy: Dinner in the sky Belgium website

ALSO READ| Photos Of Boy Rescuing Fawn Resurface, Netizens Say 'important To Remember Heroes'

Image courtesy: Dinner in the sky Belgium website

ALSO READ| Poacher Arrested In Meghalaya After Photo Of Bear Killing Goes Viral

Promo Image courtesy: Dinner in the sky Belgium website

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.