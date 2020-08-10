Photos Of Multicolour Peppers Break Internet, Netizens Ask 'Are They Spicy?'

A series of aesthetically pleasing photographs show peppers in different colours. Shared by user ‘flowerfemme’ on Twitter, the pictures shows Buena Mulata Peppers growing in vibrant colour ranging from orange to purple. Shared with the caption that describes them as most ‘beautiful peppers’, the first photograph shows the spicy vegetable kept in a basket. The subsequent pictures, show the aesthetically attractive peppers, in colours including, red, orange, violet, lavender hanging from the plant.

Currently crying because I literally grew the most beautiful peppers ever pic.twitter.com/jtOMt5S8Cx — Miryam מִרְיָם 🌸 (@fIowerfemme) August 8, 2020

'What is this variety?'

Since shared, the peppers have captured everybody’s eye garnering over 278.8 thousand views and over 37 thousand retweets and comments. While users have called the vegetable’ beautiful’, they were curious if they were spicy, Yet others shared ‘ absurdly pretty’ vegetables that they had grown.

Are they spicy??? — Rizal do ↺ (@afrkml) August 9, 2020

what variety is this??? they're beautiful!!!! i grew these absurdly pretty beans and i love them pic.twitter.com/flvh57cJTh — your local gay glitter (@aGlitterTree) August 8, 2020

What do you put in the soil? I would grow these just to stare at them — Optimus☭Slime🧪 (@WalkerRainge) August 8, 2020

This is just me being naive as hell but I did NOT know peppers could be purple! Are they hotter? Do they taste different? do they grow on the same bush as other coloured peppers or do they have to have a seperate treatment to make them like that? — maddy brooks (@AdmittedlyMaddy) August 8, 2020

They grow on the same bush as the other peppers. The color change happens as the peppers ripen, going from purple to salmon to orange to red. The unripe purple ones are the hottest, with the fully ripe red ones being the sweetest, but you can eat them at any stage — Miryam מִרְיָם 🌸 (@fIowerfemme) August 8, 2020

These are incredible. Are they spicy? — BuildSoil by planting one million edible chestnuts (@BuildSoil) August 8, 2020

Mine are getting there...But I'm a little scared of them... pic.twitter.com/Hqm9V6jnRy — Dok-Do95 (@do95_dok) August 9, 2020

The Piperaceae, also known as the pepper family, are a large family of flowering plants. The group contains roughly 3,600 currently accepted species in 13 genera. The vast majority of peppers can be found within the two main genera: Piper (2000 species) and Peperomia (1600 species). Members of the Piperaceae may be small trees, shrubs, or herbs. The distribution of this group is best described as pantropical.

The best-known species, Piper nigrum, yields most peppercorns that are used as spices, including black pepper, although its relatives in the family include many other spices.

