Good News: 103-year-old Grandma Celebrates COVID-19 Recovery With Beer

While coronavirus is proved to deadlier for elderly people, a 103-year-old from Massachusetts, US, recently beat the novel virus and celebrated her recover. According to ANI, upon recovery, the hospital staff gave the survivor, Stejna, a cold beer to celebrate. As the 103-year-old showed spirit in her fight with the deadly infection, Shelley Gunn reportedly called her Polish grandmother as having a ‘feisty spirit’.

As per reports, Stejna had a low-grade fever and was immediately moved to a separate ward. She was also the first to test positive for the deadly virus in her nursing home. The doctors told an international media outlet that Stejna didn’t really grasp or understand COVID-19, however, she did know that she was very ill.

As Stejna’s condition started deteriorating, Shelley said that they called to say what they thought was their final farewell. However, the 103-year-old grandmother recovered on May 13. Shelley’s husband Adam Gunn reportedly said that the ‘feisty old grandmother’ officially beat coronavirus.

Stejna is a ‘hardcore’ Boston sports fan and has lived her life in Massachusetts. Throughout her life, the 103-year-old was an avid bingo player and enjoyed reading books. As per reports, the COVID-19 survivor has two children, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Elderly recoveries around the globe

Stejna is not the only elderly who successfully recovered from the deadly virus as earlier this month, a 113-year-old woman in Spain had successfully beaten the coronavirus infection and become the oldest human in the world to have survived the pandemic. Last month, a 101-year-old man, Keith Watson, also reportedly became the oldest man in the UK to beat the disease. In another similar case, a 106-year-old man, Mukhtar Ahmed, a resident of Nawabganj, Delhi became the oldest to recover in India.

