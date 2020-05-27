Turtle Smashes Into Woman's Car Windshield Nearly Knocking Passenger, Netizens Say 'UFO'

In a harrowing incident, a woman in Georgia was left flabbergasted as a flying turtle from across the highway smashed into the windshield of her car, nearly knocking out her passenger. Latonya Lark took to Facebook to share her ordeal as she described how a flying turtle collided with her car while she was driving along Truman Parkway in metropolitan savannah, Georgia, sending shards of glasses hurtling through the air. “He got escorted to the Wildlife reserve, I got stuck with the bill,” the lady wrote in the caption.

Speaking to a local media outlet, Lark said that she was driving along Harry S. Truman Parkway near Montgomery Cross Roa when she saw an object that looked like a brick approaching her car. Recalling the incident, she said that as she began to slow down wondering what was in the air, the reptile smashed into the glass with a loud “thud” and was left hanging halfway in and halfway out of the window. She added that her brother seated in the passenger’s seat was almost "decapitated".

Read: Video Of Leaf-like Insects Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Hail Nature

Read: Video Of Terrifying Sea Storm Breaks Internet, Netizens Hail 'power Of Nature'

Kevin Grant, seated in the passenger seat, shielded his face as the animal collided into the windshield sending both the driver and him into a panic.

Meanwhile, netizens heaved a sigh of relief to know that both Lark and her brother were safe. “Wow, very fortunate no one was injured. Birds will drop them from heights so they can get to the goodies under the hard shell,” wrote a user on Facebook. “Wow! Glad no one was hurt after this”, wrote another. “Hero’s in a Half-Shell Turtle Power,” joked the third.

Turtle died of injuries

While Grant suffered from minor cuts from the broken glass and Lark a repair bill, the turtle succumbed to its injuries at the Savannah animal hospital, as per local media reports. Lark reportedly said that she thinks a car in front of her might have hit the turtle first, sending it flying into their vehicle which was unfortunate.

Read: Elephant Rams Tourists' Lunch Table At Safari Park, Netizens Call It ‘gentle Reminder’

Read: Italy: Boy Remains Calm As Bear Follows Him In Woods, Netizens Laud His Courage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.