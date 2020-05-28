Dog Comforts Cat Buddy In Most Affectionate Way, Netizens All Hearts

A video of an affectionate caregiver dog comforting a pet feline in the cutest way imaginable has won the internet. The 17-second footage which now has over 7.7k views displays the love between the two pets as the dog snuggles the anxious cat when he jumps on the couch and puts his paw around to make his companion feel better. The internet lauded the duo’s heart-warming friendship and the dog’s gesture to comfort the cat to relieve his anxiety.

The clip triggered many hearts in the comments section as users were delighted to see how caring the dog was towards the feline and definitely emulated the perfect example of the best pooch buddy to rely on. While the cat seems distant and leaps on the couch gazing outside of the window, the patient pooch does not let it wallow alone. He instantly jumps by the feline’s side offering a friendly hug and bonding as the cat warms up to the dog’s friendly antics. The two pets’ “very unlikely” strong connection is giving the netizens the relationship goals and how things can be worked out.

Just loved this.. pic.twitter.com/79ulX6QDB6 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 28, 2020

Too much love in just a 17 seconds' frame! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Sreeparna Dutta (@sreeparna_810) May 28, 2020

Oh beauty — Krish (@Krishna15980544) May 28, 2020

love birds — Saranya (@IAmSaranya_R) May 28, 2020

So ❤ — Aarthi (@ss_aarthi) May 28, 2020

❤️ — Kasthuri Prasad BS (@KasthuriBs) May 28, 2020

♥️ — poulomi das (@PoloDas) May 28, 2020

Pooch's sudden reconciliation hug

In one such footage earlier, a pooch that spotted another similar looking dog jumped to embrace him after coming face-to-face while taking a walk in the park. The two dogs separated at childhood recognized each other while on a stroll having an adorable reunion after years. The pooch's sudden reconciliation triggered laughter and hearts on the internet. Sharing more pictures of how exalted dogs get on finding loved ones, a user wrote that her dog and his friend did the same when they met, immediately sharing some cute pictures.

