Good News: 11-yr-old Japanese Skateboarder Back After Recovery, See Stunning Warm Up Video

Eleven-year-old Japanese skateboarder Sky Brown, who had fractured her skull after a tragic ramp accident during a training session in California is now back to her practice sessions. Aspiring to be Britain’s youngest Olympian, Brown had suffered her worst fall ever and was unresponsive on her way to the hospital on a helicopter, a report had quoted her father as saying. While she sustained numerous bone injuries including a fracture in her left wrist that needed surgery, the young sports icon has now stood up on her feet post a months’ recovery and was seen with her skateboard in videos she shared on her social media.

My Warm Up!! Getting back into it feels sooo good. I love being back on my board, the 11-year-old skateboarder wrote in a post on Instagram.

The Internet called the girl a “warrior” and “fearless” as she jumped on her skateboard once again to invest time in the sport. However, some users also wished her well and advised her to have waited a little longer. “No fear but as her parents, I would make her pause a little longer, but that's just me,” a user wrote on a video shared on Twitter by a news media outlet. Another wrote, “Skaters are made of different stuff, scars are reminders to do better. What a joy to see her back on the pipe!” “I guess that's the fighting spirit that will get her to finals, medals, and titles,” said the third appreciating her bravery.

Fans said "will come back stronger"

Earlier, the Tokyo 2020 skate hope’s Instagram followers had stated that the skateboarder ‘will come back stronger next year’ in response to her video from the hospital. Great Britain’s youngest athlete was said to be a “lucky survivor” as she met with tragic crash while transfer from one ramp to another. Her mother, Mieko, had posted a video of her on Instagram in which the girl can be seen injured in the hospital which was viewed over 236,000 times.

I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them because I only want people to see the fun in what I do, Sky said in the video, But this was my worst fall. I am going to push even harder.

The video was also posted to the Sky & Ocean YouTube account that she shared with her 8-year-old brother where the footage was watched 92,000 times. The video was captioned as “This was my worst fall yet. My helmet and arm saved my life. This will not stop me. I am going for gold in Tokyo 2021. Stay strong. Stay positive.”

