Fox Steals Over 100 Shoes From Homes, Netizens Ask ‘opening A Shop?'

In Berlin's southwestern Zehlendorf, a fox who has been stealing a pair of shoes was finally caught. Over 100 shoes were stolen from homes by the clever animal as it hoarded the collection in different styles. A post shared by Felix Hackenbruch on Twitter revealed that the most-wanted thief in the neighbourhood that had been picking people’s footwear was none other than a sly fox.

As per a local report, the residents in the area had a missing shoe, slipper, or a sandal every then and now from their homes or if they had left it at the entrance. The footwear at many homes went missing and the disappearance remained a mystery as the burglar was nowhere to be seen or witnessed while carrying out the deed. However, a local resident named Christian Meyer decided to get to the bottom of the incident and find the suspect. The tenacious fox was first spotted by Meyer in town with a blue coloured flip-flop in its mouth. Meyer followed the nimble-fingered fox to its final destination where he discovered a huge collection of shoes. The astute creature had assembled footwear of all colours, sizes, and styles from the district. Meyer was reported to be at loss for words.

Meyer's shoe not found

Having lost one of the shoes from his jogger’s pair, Meyer posted an inquiry on Germany's community noticeboard-sharing platform Nebenan.de as per a German broadcaster. He was startled to find out that it wasn’t just his shoe that went missing over the past few weeks. Therefore, he staged the scene that involved shoes and spotted the fox on a patch of wasteland in the district. Meyer managed to capture images of the fox, apparently the shoe-thief in town.

While he managed to retrieve three shoes from the fox’s stolen collection and return to the owner, his own shoe wasn’t found. Internet found the incident, hilarious, as well as adorable, and wondered if anyone was going to press charges. Some got worried about how malnourished the fox appeared in the photos and expressed concern.

