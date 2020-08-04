'Ethnicity In Four Pictures': Netizens Get Creative With New Trend On Twitter

Ethnicity is an important part of everybody’s identity. To show your ethnicity with some pride, a new Twitter thread has gone viral on social media. The popular thread is called, “Describe your ethnicity with four pics”.

The new twitter thread: 'Ethnicity in four pictures'

The trend includes picture posting a collage of four pictures. The four pictures might include a popular place or something very common from the state they belong to. By this, they are giving others the chance to guess their ethnicity correctly. With this trend gaining more and more attention, few very bizarre combinations are coming in buzz. One person made a collage of the famous astronaut Kalpana Chawla, a picture of Lord Shri Krishna and an image of the very famous Punjabi meal ‘makke ki roti and sarson ka saag’. Another person made a collage of Raju Shrivastava, Thaggu ke Laddoo, a man spitting on the road and the recently encountered criminal Vikas Dubey.

Describe your ethnicity with 4 pictures. pic.twitter.com/8WRYpjGiw4 — Riccha Dwivedi (@RicchaDwivedi) August 1, 2020

Describe your ethnicity with 4 pictures. pic.twitter.com/eVoKwKEJRq — Geetanjali (@geetanjali_chd) August 2, 2020

My ethnicity in four pictures - how about yours? https://t.co/daOv4orF6d pic.twitter.com/aUlYIzX7OQ — Tejas Chachcha (@tejaschachcha) August 1, 2020

Describe your ethnicity in four pictures. Here is mine 😊 https://t.co/gKYNpf3aXR pic.twitter.com/JwzRPwxpoJ — bithika (@bithika11) August 3, 2020

Another user posted a collage that had pictures of pav bhaji, vineyards, a monumental structure, and the currency note press office. Netizens took over to the comment section to make their guesses. While some said Nashik, others said Pune.

My City

My Ethnicity 😁 pic.twitter.com/5jAyr1qpVk — Sankalp Mishra (@wittysankalp) August 1, 2020

Nashik or Tryambak...



I guess both are Different Tehsil — हिन्दू Manjeet भारतीय (@Manjeet17510959) August 2, 2020

Nashik. — Tushar Sohale (@tusharsohale1) August 2, 2020

A few days back another twitter trend went viral. Started on July 27, the thread featured two images. The first image included an emoji giving an expression and the second image includes a dog replicating the emoji. Few pictures included dogs with moist eyes, while there were also pictures that showed dogs wearing sunglasses. The tweet has been captioned as ‘Here is something to bring a smile on your face. Dogs are so cute and wholesome :))). Popular emojis as cute dogs a thread.'

