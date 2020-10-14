12-year-old Prodigy Becomes Youngest To Study Aerospace Engineering At Georgia Tech

A 12-year-old boy named Caleb Anderson is set to make history as the youngest student to study aerospace engineering at the prestigious Georgia Institute of Technology after he was accepted for the course by the college administration this year. According to CBS This Morning, Caleb is currently studying aerospace engineering at Chattahoochee Technical College, where he took admission last year after completing his high school at the age of 11.

Child prodigy

Caleb was accepted into the Georgia Institute of Technology after he impressed the faculty members and president of the college with his advanced knowledge and ability to retain complex information. Caleb is fluent in four languages, including English, French, Spanish, and Mandarin. Caleb had started his first grade when he was just two years old, when most children of his age could barely walk, including him.

President of Georgia Institute of Technology, Angel Cabrera said on Twitter that the future is bright and he loved meeting the young boy in person. Caleb while talking to CBS News said, "I am not really smart, I just grasp information faster. I have this distinct memory of going to a first-grade class and learning there, and everyone was way taller than me because I was two - I could barely walk".

The future is bright https://t.co/gO6mThkOsI Loved meeting this young man #WeCanDoThat — Ángel Cabrera (@CabreraAngel) October 12, 2020

Caleb's proud parents say that they cannot help him with his homework anymore but intend to impart other valuable teachings into him, like forging relationships, making friends, kindness, and compassion, basically things that can't be taught in a classroom. Caleb hopes to work with SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk one day. There are more than 36,000 brightest students from across the world studying at the Georgia Institute of Technology currently and Caleb will be one of them.

