Langurs Play 'backbenchers' As Boy Attends Online Class At Home; Tweeple Say 'fascinating'

An image of a child attending his online class while being accompanied by a few strange 'guests' has hit the internet, giving the netizens a good laugh. Uploaded on Twitter account ‘@nileshtrivedi’, the hilarious image shows a few langurs joining in the child's online class. In the caption, the uploader of the image makes a remark as he calls the image ‘fascinating’.

Langurs accompany the student

The image represents a bizarre scene at an Indian household. Amid the ongoing pandemic, most schools have switched to an online mode of education. Similarly, in this image a child can be seen sitting right in front of the table while she attends an online class. Right behind him is a window, on which we can see a few langurs leaning while they stare at the mobile screen.

Uploaded on October 12, the image has gathered more than 3K likes. Amused by the image, netizens bombarded the comment section. "This is gold, this picture. The stuffed toys, the child's life-sized baby picture, the bootleg and mildly disconcerting Disney characters and THE MONKEYS. A right renaissance painting we have here", wrote a Twitter user.

Few days back, a ‘sweet’ video of a woman feeding a langur is left netizens with a fuzzy warm feeling. The clip shows a ‘mother’ feeding the animal a plateful of rice with her hands. In the video, one can see the langur sitting on the table with food kept in front of it. A woman is seen standing on the other side of the table while feeding the animal just like one would feed a kid. The langur can also be seen behaving like a good boy and eating each bite that the woman offers. The caption of the heartwarming video read, “My mom is feeding a langur at our home”.

