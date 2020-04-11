3 Leaves And 2 Trees Puzzle: Does This Puzzle Have Any Solution?

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has put many people under various constraints. Millions of people are maintaining social distancing and practising self-isolation. During the time of self-quarantine, as people spend the majority of their time indoors, it is only natural for them to indulge in various indoor activities like playing board games, watching films/shows and doing indoor exercises. But, one of the biggest trends amidst the coronavirus lockdown on social media has been of puzzles getting circulated on social media.

A number of puzzles have been going around on social media which are asking netizens to jog their brains and find the answer. These puzzles also revolve around various topics which rope in people from different interests to come together and solve it. But, amidst the brain-tickling puzzles, a number of fake puzzles meant to pull a person's leg have also started surfacing on various social media platform. One such puzzle has brought to attention below -

Leaf and tree WhatsApp puzzle

The puzzle shown above is aimed to confuse people as it does not have any definitive answer, or any answer for that matter. The puzzle showcases the addition of three leaves to be number three and asks people to find the addition of two trees. The puzzle itself does not make sense and can also be deemed as a meme by many netizens.

The puzzle does not have a definitive answer because it wasn't designed to have one. It can be called as a parody of puzzles which have been going around on social media. it also asks the reader to take their time because it is impossible to count the number of leaves the tree has. Similar puzzles have gone around the internet which do not have any solution but just exist in order to confuse people and have some light-hearted fun with their friends and family.

