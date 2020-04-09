'Mr Smith Had Four Daughters' Puzzle: Here Is The Detailed Answer

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has put many people under the constraints of their own houses. As more and more people practise social distancing and self-isolation, they have been finding unique ways to keep themselves entertained throughout the day. While some spend time binge-watching TV shows and movies, some indulge in reading books or playing board games. A new trend of puzzles going around to solve on social media. With these various newer puzzles popping out for people to indulge in some brain-tickling activity, some older puzzles have also found their way back.

Mr Smith Had Four Daughters puzzle

One such puzzle which has come back is that of Mr Smithd Had Four Daughters. This fairly simple sounding puzzle has been going around social media platforms in abundance. Here is how it goes -

Mr Smith had Four daughters, each daughter had a brother. How many children does Mr Smith have?

The answer to this puzzle is fair simple but it is important to know that this puzzle plays around with words. In this iteration of the puzzle the word 'had' takes over much importance. It is an interesting puzzle which plays around with people's mind by tricking people's perception.

If emphasized on the word 'had', then it means that Mr Smith currently does not have any kids. One needs to carefully look at the tense of the sentence. The sentence is formed in past-tense which confirms that Mr Smith does not have any kids now. On the other hand, there is another version of the puzzle which changes the answer completely. Check it out below -

Mr.Smith has 4 daughters. Each of his daughters has a brother. How many children does Mr Smith have?

In this iteration of the puzzle, the sentence ins formed in the present tense. Which ensures that Mr Smith currently has all his children with him. If each sister has a brother, then Mr Smith has a total of five children. This easy sounding yet tricky puzzle confuses people by the use of words and sentence formation.

