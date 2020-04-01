Same Letter Missing Three Times WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people are making the full use of social media platforms to kill their time. They are communicating with their near and dear ones and share different challenges, quizzes and dare games to make their interaction more interesting. During the lockdown period, WhatsApp puzzles are doing rounds on the internet. Among many of them, a new puzzle has gained immense popularity. Read on to know more about same letter missing three times WhatsApp puzzle answers:

All about WhatsApp Quiz

Recently, a WhatsApp quiz has surfaced on the internet. It has been forwarded by people on several groups, where people rejoice the game. Titled as ‘Same letter missing three times WhatsApp puzzle’, it is an interesting way to get one’s brain back to work. It helps people to think and focus their attention on the game to achieve victory. Here’s everything that you need to know about the ‘Same letter missing three times WhatsApp puzzle’.

What is the ‘Same letter missing three times WhatsApp puzzle’?

These days, numerous games, dares, and challenges have been trending on social media. Therefore, people are using their free time to interact with their friends and family members by sharing interesting games and puzzles in groups. Among many of them, ‘Same letter missing three times WhatsApp puzzle’ is quite popular. In this, one has to fill in three blanks with a common alphabet to complete the word. Therefore, we have mentioned the list of words for you to enjoy.

Check out the 'Same letter missing three times WhatsApp puzzle'

The same letter is missing three times in each word.

Fill the blanks

1) M — L—RI—

2) DI—MI— —

3) — INI—U—

4) A — TE — —A

5) BA— — A— E

6) R—L—AS—

7) —U — — IES

8) A — — RAC—

9) CHA— — I —

10) — AXI — U—

Here are the Same letter missing three times WhatsApp puzzle answers:

ANSWER:-

1.MALARIA

2.DISMISS

3.MINIMUM

4.ANTENNA

5.BAGGAGE

6.RELEASE

7.MUMMIES

8.ATTRACT

9.CHASSIS

10. MAXIMUM

