'Can You Name All Cricketers' WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details Inside

The Coronavirus pandemic has held the world in its clasp, and the number of cases each day has been rising exponentially. The contagious virus has forced people to stay indoors and in quarantine. Due to this, people have turned to do things which they generally do not get time for. Some people are catching up on their reading, some are developing new hobbies, and others are indulging in indoor activities. Moreover, people have turned to social media to interact and keep in touch with their friends and family members. It has been observed that people are indulging in solving and sharing puzzles and quizzes across their Whatsapp groups, and one such puzzle that has been doing the rounds is about guessing cricketers. Read on to know more about it.

Read | What Is '3 Digit Numeric Lock Code' Puzzle On WhatsApp? Answers To The Puzzle Inside

What is 'can you name all cricketers WhatsApp puzzle'?

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, people have been sending their family and friends numerous Whatsapp puzzles and quizzes. This one, in particular, is one where a series of questions are given in the form of emoticons. With the help of them, one has to guess the names of the cricketers in national and international teams. Given below are the questions and answers to the puzzles that are been doing the rounds these days. Read on to know:

Read | Guess The Amitabh Bachchan Movies Quiz On WhatsApp Explained With Answers Inside

Questions

1. 💲🈲 🔟 💪 👂

2. 🌅🚬 🚗✔

3. 😭 🎿 ☺👵

4. 👵🐔😨 👳 D😱♑ℹ

5. 🔊📞 😃

6. 👉 👑 👳

7. ☀ 😨 👋 e🏃

8. 💪 @ 💬🕒ℹ

9. 🎶🚬 ☔❌

10. ☕ 💊 🙏

11. ☀🌙 🚬✌♑

12. ✌❌Y 😎

13. 🌍1🚬👦 😎

14. 😒R🕒ℹ ✌🙏

15. 😷 E👂 D 😃 1⃣

Read | COVID-19: Netizens Share Funny Memes To Kill Boredom Amid Lockdown

Read | 'Guess The Alcohol Names' Quiz On WhatsApp Explained With Answers Inside

Answers

Sachin Tendulkar Dinesh Kartik Rohit Sharma Mahendra Singh Dhoni Michael Hussey Yuvraj Singh Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli Suresh Raina Kapil Dev Ravichandran Ashwin Vinay Kumar Bhuvneshwar Kumar Murali Vijay Shikhar Dhawan

Read | 'Correct The Spelling' WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details Inside

Image credits: Canva

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.