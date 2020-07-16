Intriguing Snake Facts To Learn On The Occasion Of World Snake Day 2020

Every year on July 16, the countries across the globe celebrate World Snake Day. On this day, scientific communities and animal experts teach people about the importance of different types of snakes in maintaining ecological balance. This day is dedicated to spreading awareness about snake conservation and experts also try to dispel common misconceptions about snakes. Here are some facts about snakes to celebrate World Snake Day 2020.

Interesting snake facts on the occasion of World Snake Day 2020

There are around 3,500 different species of snakes all over the world. However, only around 725 snakes are venomous.

Most snakes in the world are ambush predators. These animals use their developed senses of sight, taste, hearing, and touch to hunt down their prey. Moreover, snakes are some of the most efficient hunters in the world and they only hunt to feed.

Snakes swallow their food whole as they cannot chew their meal. Snakes unhinge their jaws and eat their prey whole.

A snake's skin does not grow at the same rate as its body. Which is why growing snakes always shed their skin several times a year. This sheading process usually takes a few days to end.

More people die by allergic reactions to bee stings than they do to venomous snake bites.

A decapitated snakehead can still bite, even hours after death. If the snake is venomous, then the bite will contain a significant amount of venom.

The saw-scaled viper is statistically the "most dangerous" snake in the world, as it kills more people each year than any other snake species.

Except for Ireland, Iceland, New Zealand, North Pole, and South Pole, snakes are found in every other country in the world.

Snake fun facts

Ophiophobia or Herpetophobia, the fear of snakes, is one of the most common phobias in the world. Almost one-third of the adult human population is Ophiophobiac. This means that the fear of snakes may be an innate, evolutionary reaction.

The eastern brown snake, the coastal taipan, the inland taipan, the black tiger snake, and the tiger snake are the top five most venomous snake species in the world.

Snake venom is deadly to most animals. However, some animals, like the Mongoose, have an innate immunity to certain snake venoms.

