World Snake Day is celebrated on July 16 every year. This day is observed all over the world and is observed to provide information about snakes to people and thank the creatures for their contributions towards the environment. Snakes can be found everywhere on earth except Antarctica. Several people also keep snakes as pets and you also can keep one if you are up for the challenge. While only a few can be kept as a pet there are several snakes that are even illegal to have. On World Snake Day you can learn to pet them too. Here are some World Snake Day quotes that you can share on your social media to celebrate snakes.

World Snake Day quotes

"Lend your support and help the hugely misunderstood reptile find a home on this occasion of World Snake Day. " "Sometimes snakes can't slough. They can't burst their old skin. Then they go sick and die inside the old skin, and nobody ever sees the new pattern. It needs a real desperate recklessness to burst your old skin at last. You simply don't care what happens to you, if you rip yourself in two, so long as you do get out." "I like to keep a bottle of stimulant handy in case I see a snake, which I also keep handy". "Mark your calendars and devote your time to understand the reptile, snake and raise awareness about them. Happy World Snake Day." "A snake knows more about what is happening around than any other creature, because it has no ears to listen to gossip only direct perception". "I always keep a supply of stimulant handy in case I see a snake, which I also keep handy".

"Stop killing snakes and protect our wildlife. Wish you a very happy World Snake Day." "I am like a snake who has already bitten. I retreat from a direct battle while knowing the slow effect of the poison". "Method is more important than strength, when you wish to control your enemies. By dropping golden beads near a snake, a crow once managed To have a passer-by kill the snake for the beads". "A snake only attacks a human if a human is dangerous for him. Keep away and let them be safe. Happy World Snake Day." "Like the snake sheds its skin living for a while in another one, man strips himself from opinions gathered up until a certain age, developing others". "Self-love for ever creeps out, like a snake, to sting anything which happens to stumble upon it". "Challenge yourself and get yourself a pet snake on this occasion of World Snake Day".

"The longest journey is the steps between ignorance and education. Take those steps, get educated and save snakes. Happy World Snake Day". "Snakes are God’s creation too, we have no right to harm them. Let them be in peace. Happy World Snake Day". "It was strange how she found out, One moment she didn't know; the next minute she did. One moment her mind was as blank as the desert; the next minute the snake of suspicion had slithered into her thoughts and raised its poisonous head". "Not all the snakes are poisonous and not all the poisons are deadly! Keep this in mind when bitten". "Live and let live. Don’t kill snakes without any reasons. Wish you a very happy World Snake Day".

