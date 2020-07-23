King Cobra Rescued From Well In Odisha Village, Later Released In Forest

A 12-15 feet long king cobra was rescued from a well in Burujhari village in Odisha on July 22. According to reports, the incident took place in the Ganjam district of the state and the snake was rescued by forest officials, who later released it into the wild. As per news agency ANI, locals spotted the snake in an abandoned well and informed the state forest department immediately, who then sent a team to the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

One of the two rescuers who carried out the operation told the press that it took them at least one hour to completely rescue the snake. Swapnalok Mishra, a snake rescuer said, the snake was 12-15 feet long and was released in the Khallikote forest on orders of the officials following a health check-up. King cobra is found throughout Southeast Asia and is currently listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. The habitat of the world's longest venomous snake species is threatened due to growing deforestation.

Burmese python rescue

Earlier, a Burmese python was rescued in Assam's Nagaon district on July 11 following which it was released in Swang Reserve Forest. According to reports, the 16-foot python was rescued from the Borghat Chapanala area in the district situated 121 kilometres east of the capital Guwahati. The video of the rescue operation was captured on camera and was shared by the news agency ANI on July 12. In the footage, apparently captured by locals, a man can be seen putting the snake into a bag.

