Good News: 5-year-old Wins Gold Medal In International E-Kata Championship 2020

A five-year-old girl from Chandigarh, Anwesha Spehia, recently earned praises for winning the gold medal in the online International E-Kata Championship 2020. Due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was held virtually on August 29-30. Anwesha secured the first position in the female five-year Kata category.

Chandigarh: A 5-year-old girl, Anwesha Spehia, won gold medal in online International E-Kata Championship 2020 held on Aug 29-30 in female 5-year Kata category. "I want her to play in Olympics&win medal for the country,"says her father & Karate coach Bhuwnesh Kumar Spehia.(12.09) pic.twitter.com/bWkqNkNt9K — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

READ: CIA Puts Budding Investigators’ Skills To Test, Asks To List 10 Differences In Images

Anwesha praised ‘for doing her best’

While speaking to ANI, Anwesha’s father, who happens to also be her Karate coach, Bhuwnesh Kumar Spehia, said that he wants to see her daughter play in the Olympics and win a medal for the country. Ever since the news broke, the five-year-old has received praises on social media. While several users congratulated the little one and wrote 'Best of luck', others asked what exactly E-Kata is.

My prayerful wishes....May you be National Pride soon... Regards — SANJIV JAGGI- Bridging Conceptually (@jaggisanjiv) September 12, 2020

Nice to see this — Avinash Pandit (@AvinasPandit) September 13, 2020

READ: 'Barbie's Rate Constant?': Professor Frames Question Based On Nicki Minaj's Song

More power... India's Daughter ❤

More success to touch her feet... — Naaved Bawa (Akhlad Khan) (@BawaNaaved) September 12, 2020

online kata kya hota hai??

kese khelte hai??



anyway congratulations to her. for doing her best. — Ankur Raj (@raj_ankur_) September 12, 2020

Karate or E-Kata is a Japanese martial arts technique that involves the development of defensive attack and counterattacking body movements. Some of the keywords that define the qualities to become the best karate champion include persistence, discipline and mental balance. Karate can be practised as an art, self-defence or as a combat sport. The karate training is commonly divided into Kihon - basics or fundamentals, Kata - forms, and Kumite - sparring.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: Zomato Dedicates Emoticons To Food, ‘Chole Bhature’ Lovers Begged To Differ

READ: Missing African Cat Reunited With Owners, Netizens Wish Him 'a Good Life'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.