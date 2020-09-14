Last Updated:

Good News: 5-year-old Wins Gold Medal In International E-Kata Championship 2020

A five-year-old girl from Chandigarh, Anwesha Spehia, recently earned praises for winning the gold medal in the online International E-Kata Championship 2020.

A five-year-old girl from Chandigarh, Anwesha Spehia, recently earned praises for winning the gold medal in the online International E-Kata Championship 2020. Due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was held virtually on August 29-30. Anwesha secured the first position in the female five-year Kata category. 

Anwesha praised ‘for doing her best’ 

While speaking to ANI, Anwesha’s father, who happens to also be her Karate coach, Bhuwnesh Kumar Spehia, said that he wants to see her daughter play in the Olympics and win a medal for the country. Ever since the news broke, the five-year-old has received praises on social media. While several users congratulated the little one and wrote 'Best of luck', others asked what exactly E-Kata is. 

Karate or E-Kata is a Japanese martial arts technique that involves the development of defensive attack and counterattacking body movements. Some of the keywords that define the qualities to become the best karate champion include persistence, discipline and mental balance. Karate can be practised as an art, self-defence or as a combat sport. The karate training is commonly divided into Kihon - basics or fundamentals, Kata - forms, and Kumite - sparring. 

(With inputs from ANI) 

