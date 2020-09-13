Zomato Dedicates Emoticons To Food, ‘Chole Bhature’ Lovers Begged To Differ

In a new hilarious tweet, Zomato India dedicated the food emoticon to the dishes with dedicated food emojis such as pizza, burger, and biryani a red heart but making a slumber emoticon on Chole Bhature, indicating that the dish was too heavy a choice and would make one sleepy. The tweet caught the attention of all the Whole Bhature lovers as they perched in the comments section and begged to differ. While the humour made many users chuckle, several others came in defense of the popular dish. Sharing the different dishes, Zomato wrote on Twitter, “Food as emojis”.

“Pani Puri, Cheese Sandwich, Tandoori momos, Ramen,” wrote a commenter listing his choice of dishes. “Why sleeping for chole bhature?” Pointed out another. “Chole is sleeping mode,” replied one other. “Why Zzz for chhole bhature? As a chhole bhature lover, I am offended,” responded a Chole Bhature lover. While one other user, not agreeing to the Whole Bhature opinion of Zomato, renamed the list in a different order, mentioning the Dal Bhatti alongside ‘Zzzz’ slumber emoticon with the title, “Correction”. Zomato’s post accumulated over 350 likes as users continued to pour in opinions. “Hyderabadi Biryani with Coke Zzzzz”, said joked a user. While one other commenter did not agree with Biryani alongside heart emoticon and wrote, “Gol Gappe (heart)” indicating his love for the street food.

food as emojis



pizza 🍕

burger 🍔

biryani ❤️

chhole bhature 💤 — zomato india (@ZomatoIN) September 11, 2020

anything chocolate 😍 — goDutch (@goDutch_in) September 11, 2020

Schezwan 🔥 — Praney (@Gujratipranay26) September 11, 2020

Ice cream 🥶 — 🌚 (@noturfullmoon) September 11, 2020

Passing out in lab after Apoorva ke chhole bhature>>>> — Tushar Machavolu (@_fuzzymemory) September 11, 2020

Correction-



food as emojis



pizza 🍕

burger 🍔

Chai ❤️

Dal baati 💤 — V I V E K (@Imvivek04) September 11, 2020

🔺 samosa — Official Himanshu Jadav (@jadav_himanshu) September 11, 2020

Chai🌍 — Chai Sutta Bar (@CSBBilaspur) September 12, 2020

Aloo parathe ❤ — shrey_ || CSK STAN (@imshreydeshmukh) September 11, 2020

Earlier in a post, the food enterprise rolled out “a gift for the city that gifted India a legend,” on Cricketer Mahindra Singh Dhoni’s retirement, posting a coupon with code MAHI to avail the discount offer on food for residents of Ranchi. In a back and forth with a customer, who asked Zomato why the offer was limited to Ranchi customers, Zomato explained, sharing a hilarious meme from the Bollywood comedy flick Hera Pheri in which "actor Rajpal Yadav says ‘Bhai itne paise nahi hai mere pass”, translating to “I don’t have that huge amount of money”.

