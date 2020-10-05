Dogs' Reaction To Kid's Bhangra Wins Internet; Netizens Say 'best Video To Start Day'

A video of a young Sikh boy doing the Bhangra in front of two dogs has taken the internet by storm. The video, which has been shared on several social media platforms, shows the boy energetically dancing outside the entrance gate of a house. The short clip is definitely one of the most hilarious things online and it has been immensely loved by internet users.

The 49-second-video begins with the little boy doing the Bhangra while standing outside the gate of a house. As he continues dancing, the two canines, who are on the other side of the locked gate, can be seen jumping and barking while watching the boy. At one point, when the kid stopped dancing, the dogs also stopped jumping and waited for him to start again. Once the boy begins doing the steps again, the two pups then again start jumping excitedly.

मुसीबत के द्वार पर खड़े होकर बेफ़िक्री से मज़े करने की कला हमें इस बच्चे से सीखनी चाहिए. 😅😅

बहुत से बच्चे और बड़े भी दरवाज़ा होने के बावजूद डर जाते हैं but he just kept on enjoying... Loved it. pic.twitter.com/vTZ6FTpAkl — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) October 4, 2020

Netizens call it ‘best bhangra ever’

Since shared, the video has left netizens amused. The reaction of the dogs to the boy’s Bhangra has left internet users with a smile on their face. While some users praised the boy’s Bhangra skills, others wrote that the kid’s dance was clearly annoying the animals.

One user wrote, "Open the gates. Let these cuties dance with him,” another added, “Maybe its not love its annoyance”. “So cute! The doggies love this boy so much,” added third. “Giving dem the class of bhangra,” said fourth.

1) Best Bhangra ever!!

2) Best video to start the morning with

3) Would've been the best video on the internet if the gates opened and this kid ran for his life

😹😹😹 — Bertrand Zobrist (@AB_arpit) October 4, 2020

I cannot even remebrt the last time , i was so engrossed into happiness that i had a tune in my head and i was dancing and enjoying life.

Ab to bas targets hi life hai . — i_ronyk (@i_ronyk) October 4, 2020

He is dancing so well without music!! Imagine him in full josh with music❤️ — GRETA LEWIS (@dancerali) October 4, 2020

@Onedepresedsoul this kid is my spirit animal 😂😭😍 — Suravy G. (@blaugrana_su) October 4, 2020

Do chhote puppies ko pareshan mat karo pajji 🥰 — Dheiraj (@Dheiraj6) October 4, 2020

Best Bhangra Ever..

I also want to do in front of Jumbo🤣🤣🤣 — ikbal singh ( Anshu ) (@ikbalsinghwt) October 4, 2020

Maza aa gaya 🙋🤟😀 — 𝕄𝕠𝕙𝕒𝕟 𝕜𝕣 𝔹𝕚𝕪𝕒𝕣 (@MohanBiyar973) October 4, 2020

That's a beautiful connection I must say.....awwww😂😂😍😍😍😍❤️❤️💖💖💖💖💖💖 This is so so so pure....can't get enough of it!! — PoetessMeira (@ManviSharma24) October 4, 2020

