Good News: 6-month-old Becomes Youngest To Ever Water Ski, Netizens Call Him ‘boss Baby'

A six-month-old baby in Utah, US, has set an unofficial world record by becoming the youngest person ever to go water skiing. While taking to Instagram, Casey and Mindi Humpherys posted a video of their child, Rich, skiing at Lake Powell. Uploaded on an account dedicated to the toddler, the clip shows the infant holding tight to a metal bar while being pulled along the lake by a boat.

In the clip, one can see Rich wearing a life jacket while holding into a bar-topped board. He is gently being pushed across the lake. Has father, on the other hand, can be seen sitting on another boat, keeping watch over baby, who has his feet strapped securely to the board. Rich could possibly be the youngest person to ever ski as the previous record was set by Zyla St Onge, who earned it in 2016 when she was just six-month and 27 days old.

The caption of the post read, “I went water skiing for my 6 month birthday. Apparently that's a big deal... #worldrecord”.

Netizens call Rich ‘boss baby’

Since shared, the clip has thousands of likes and views. While one internet user called Rich the ‘future world champion’, another said, “Omg this is the cutest thing ever”. “Love it!!! Amazing kid!!! Got to show my 7 months old kid how to ski before he walks!!! LOL congrats little fella its the best thing I ever have seen,” wrote third. Another said, “love this!! Ain’t no point wrapping them in wool and he is just loving it! My son was the same advanced running by 8 months old. Keep doing you”.

