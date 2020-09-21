Spider-Man Fan Gives Tom Holland's Peter Parker An Ian Lightfoot Makeover; See Post

An art designer from France, Samuel CheveÌ recently gave Tom Holland's Spider-Man a Disney-Pixar makeover which has caught the attention of many on social media. Ian Lightfoot, whose voice was lent by Holland in Disney-Pixar's animated adventure film Onward, has turned Spider-Man in the Paris-based artist's latest creation. Soon after CheveÌ shared the creation on his Instagram handle, it was quick to go viral and leave netizens amused.

Ian as 'Spider-Man' receives a thumbs up from the masses

Samuel CheveÌ is quite popular on Instagram for recreating the looks of several superheroes and fictional characters. This time around, he's given Tom Holland's Spider-Man a Disney-Pixar makeover by giving him an Ian Lightfoot look from 2020's Onward.

In the bunch of pictures shared by him on his Instagram handle, CheveÌ has showcased the transformation of Ian to Peter Parker as he compared their looks side-by-side in a collage. Clad in the full-fledged Spider-Man avatar, Ian as the animated Peter Parker receives a thumbs up from netizens. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, the art director also suggested a title for the animated film as he teased writing, "FAR FROM MAGIC HOME".

Check out his IG post below:

Soon after the pictures started doing rounds on Instagram, netizens were quick to share their thoughts about the creation in the comment section of the post. A user had a suggestion for MCU and Pixar as he commented writing, "Man what if marvel recreated the MCU movies from the 1st iron man to Black Widow in Pixar format ????".

On the other hand, another use thought the creation looked more like Walter from Spies in Disguise that Peter from Spider-Man as he wrote, "He looks great, but I think Walter from Spies in Disguise looks more like him". Meanwhile, the majority of the users found the Disney-Pixar Spider-Man extremely 'cute'.

Check out netizen's reaction to Spider-Man's makeover below:

Not so long ago, a Twitter handle had also shared their take on if Pixar made a Spider-Man movie by giving the superhero a graphical moreover. The Twitter handle created a thread and shared numerous graphical creations of Spider-Man by artist Julen Urrutia. Take a look:

If Pixar made a Spider-Man movie ðŸ•·ï¸ðŸŽ¨



Artist: Julen Urrutia (ArtStation) pic.twitter.com/AHPJ6a2On1 — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) July 2, 2020

