Dog Scoots To Prevent Paws From Getting Wet While 'rescuing The Ball'; Watch

An “adorable” video of a golden retriever retracting himself to prevent its paws from getting wet at the beach while also managing to get a white-coloured ball has taken the internet by storm. Not only are internet users amazed by the cuteness of the pooch but the short clip has also managed to start the discussion among pet parents about how their furry animals reacted the first time at the beach. While some noted that it was ‘atypical’ for a golden retriever to not like water, sand, or the beach in general, others simply found the video heartwarming and said they ‘can’t stop watching’ it.

Shared first on Reddit, the 16-second-long video clip shows a golden retriever on the beach attempting to take its ball while also avoiding the waves from touching its paws. At one instance, when the wave arrives, the four-legged animal can be seen scooting backwards and then as soon as the water leaves the sand, it quickly grabs the toy by teeth and runs away that netizens have called ‘rescuing the ball’. Watch"

Netizens compare it with own dogs

The video that has already garnered more than 83.8k upvotes on Reddit also led thousands of internet users to compare the behaviour of the dog in the video with their own pooches. One of the internet users wrote, “Better than my dog. First time on the beach she stood there and tried to drink the sea,” while another said, “Mine ate sand. . . . Then had diarrhoea for a couple of days. Then did it again the second time he went. It's now been almost 3 years since he's been to the beach.”

One Reddit user recalled, “My dog barked at the waves like it'd make them stop”. Someone commented, “My dog ate sand when we took him lol that was not a fun time (sic)” and another netizen quickly added, “So did mine...then she tried to vomit the sea up in my backseat. I had that car for another six or seven years and when it would get really hot you could still get a whiff of dog food when you'd first open the door.”

