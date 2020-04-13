6 Things In This Pic Which Were Not There During Olden Days Puzzle; Solution Inside

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people have been practising social distancing and staying indoors to combat the spread of the novel virus. As the government has announced a nationwide lockdown, they have been seeking different ways to spend their time including reading books, watching web series, cleaning wardrobe and helping with the household chores. People can interact with their loved ones through social media.

Nowadays, people have been sharing numerable challenges, games, quizzes, and riddles on WhatsApp groups. These things are known to make communication fun and interesting. Therefore, a popular puzzle has surfaced online and gained immense popularity. “6 things in this pic which were not there during the olden days” puzzle solution has been making rounds on social media. So, we have mentioned everything about the picture puzzle that you should know.

All about “6 things in this pic which were not there during olden days” puzzle

Among different challenges and games that have become viral in no time, “6 things in this pic which were not there during olden days” is quite fascinating. People have been trying to figure out picture puzzle answers and they are sharing it with their friends and relatives. Therefore, we have mentioned the photo and the puzzle solution for you.

"6 things in this pic which were not there during olden days" puzzle

As the name states, “6 things in this pic which were not there during the olden days” puzzle consists of 6 objects that are hidden in the photo. They do not belong to this era. So, one has to find them within 40 minutes to ace the game. Here are the photo and puzzle solution that you must check out.

Picture puzzle answers

Here’s the puzzle solution for you to check out and match with your picture puzzle answers.

