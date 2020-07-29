Good News: Rafale Jets Land In India, Netizens Pledge To Save Tigers; 5 Positive Stories

While the challenges of this year don’t seem to end, people are coping up ways to find the ‘gloom in the doom’ from viral social media posts and kind gestures. Since the beginning of this year, unforeseen circumstances of a pandemic, protests, natural disasters have fortunately also paved the way for several inspirational and uplifting incidents. There’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days while also facing the constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene.

To dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as cheerful. From ‘man in the bubble’ to Rafale jets landing in India, these are five best from today.

Rafale jets arrive in India

As the first five Rafale jets landed in India from France while being escorted by two SU30 MKIs, thousands of delighted Indians are flooding the social media platforms with their messages showcasing pride under the hashtags #WelcomeRafale and #RafaleInIndia. These much-awaited jets had entered the Indian airspace around 1:30 PM and were greeted by Indian Navy warship, INS Kolkata deployed in the western Arabian Sea. The Rafales made the touchdown at Ambala which will be their home base around 3:10 PM after successfully completing the 7,000-kilometre journey.

'Golden Arrows' reach home!



Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and AOC-in-C WAC Air Marshal B Suresh welcomed the first five IAF Rafales which landed at Air Force Station Ambala earlier today. #IndianAirForce #Rafales@DefenceMinIndia @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/P4MDi0FWUs — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 29, 2020

Netizens pledge to save tigers

This year is the tenth International Tiger Day. On this day, several countries will discuss issues related to tiger conservation and also try to come up with funds for wildlife preservation. Also, many celebrities also pitch in for International Tiger Day and try to spread awareness about the conditions of tigers using their massive social media presence. This year, various netizens took over to twitter to express their concern on the situation.

On #InternationalTigerDay posting some spectacular clicks by @raihanrvadra.



A ROAR IS RARE.



Save the tigers 🐯

Let us raise awareness together ✊ pic.twitter.com/4UxBHBEF6a — Neha Bhagat🇮🇳 (@NehaBhagat_jk) July 29, 2020

Where tigers thrive, it is a sign that the ecosystem is healthy. #InternationalTigerDay2020 is celebrated to promote the protection of natural habitat of tigers and to increase awareness about the conservation of tiger. International Tiger Day is also known as #GlobalTigerDay pic.twitter.com/42WCDuiZAL — Balaram Tripathy (@balaramtripath2) July 29, 2020

Man roams in giant bubble to protect himself

A small video of a man from Belgrave wandering on the streets in a giant bubble ball to protect himself from the novel coronavirus is doing rounds on social media. The video is uploaded by Janine Rigby on Facebook. It is captioned as, "Only in Belgrave. The man is singing, I’m the man in the bubble! Thank you to this man for making us smile. This was a Random Act of Kindness!".

Duck outsmart a Tiger in hilarious video

A hilarious video has resurfaced on twitter and is going viral for the second time, depicting a great escape of the duck from a hungry tiger. Apparently the video is old and has already gone viral once. However, the video was shared again on the twitter account buitengebieden_ and is doing rounds again on social media, gaining lots of attention from netizens.

Texas bride's little brother flaunts dance moves

Weddings usually see the bride, the groom and their shenanigans. However, in a recent viral video, it seems a bride's little brother stole his sister's thunder on her wedding day. In the video, he could be seen dancing his heart out with killer moves on Savage by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce. The guests cheered for the little man. He moved swiftly to the song and did not miss a beat. The video was originally posted by 'taylorgouldd' on TikTok.

'Making the most of worst situation'

Monsoon is here and like many other cities that get deluged, Karachi is one of them. Images and videos of flooded roads and streets of Karachi are already doing rounds on social media. However, there is one video that has managed to steal the limelight and is gaining attention from the netizens and shows a man comfortably flowing with water, leaving people around him completely shocked.

Sailaab aaya basti may, bhai apni masti may.

- Karachi, 2020. pic.twitter.com/6ww3leDpf1 — Salaar Khan (@Brainmasalaar) July 27, 2020

