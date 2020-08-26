Man Celebrates 62nd B'day By Running 62.4 Kms, Netizens Are Impressed; Watch Viral Video

Internet is buzzing with stories that inspire. Recently, one such video of a 62-year-old man is doing the rounds on the internet which has left netizens surprised as well as inspired. Here is a look at the viral video of this 62-year-old man.

A 62-year-old man runs 62km for birthday viral video

The video in question here is about a 62-year-old man Jasmer Singh Sandhu AKA Flying Sandhu. His story has taken social media by storm. Jasmer Singh Sandhu recently took to his twitter handle and shared how he celebrated his 62nd birthday. Jasmer Singh Sandhu ran a whopping 62.4 km to celebrate his 62nd birthday.This feat by Jasmer Singh Sandhu has left netizens surprised and impressed at the same time. Here is a look at Jasmer Singh Sandhu’s video.

See the viral old man running video here

Today I have completed 62 years of my life and on this occasion completed 62.4 Kms run. Still ahead of my age 😊 pic.twitter.com/Q7IjVgmWyP — Jasmer Singh Sandhu (@FlyingSandhu) August 25, 2020

Jasmer Singh Sandhu tweeted a video of himself running and revealed his unique way of celebrating his 62nd birthday. He captioned the picture as, “Today I have completed 62 years of my life and on this occasion completed 62.4 Kms run. Still ahead of my age”. In this viral old man running video, Jasmer Singh Sandhu can be seen running while someone recorded his progress.

Jasmer Singh Sandhu had also shared a screenshot of his fitness tracker. As mentioned in the screenshot, it took him 7 hours and 32 minutes to complete the distance of 62.4KM. Here is a look at the screenshot shared by Jasmer Singh Sandhu on his twitter.

Sharing the running details of My 62.4 km run. pic.twitter.com/VCVnzGMXQa — Jasmer Singh Sandhu (@FlyingSandhu) August 25, 2020

Twitter reacts to the 'Old man running' video

As soon as he shared the video on his Twitter handle, the video went viral in no time. The viral video has more than 380,000 views till now on Twitter. Over 3200 people have commented or retweeted the video. The viral old man running video has also garnered more than 30 thousand likes on Twitter. Twitterati is showering praises for Flying Sandhu. Here is a look at some of the reactions on the old man running video.

Hat's off, You are the role model to others sports man's.wishing your journey continues to much milestones — munikumar🇮🇳 (@MuniPadir02) August 26, 2020

Wow sir , awesome 👏 kudos .. that’s my goal as well when I will be 50 .. but still have not completed my half marathon 😣 this motivation will help people like us a lot .. — Balvin (@balvin00) August 26, 2020

If this isn’t inspiring, what is? 😇 https://t.co/ApMq9KUY8W — Niharika Bhatt IPS (@niharika_bhatt) August 26, 2020

Wow Sir ! Truly respect your efforts 🙏

Wishing you a happy birthday and many more years of happy running ! It’s efforts like yours, which are motivating factor for people like me. Next year intend to run 50kms on by birthday 😊🙏 — shankar.subramanya (@shankar_subr) August 25, 2020

