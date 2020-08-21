Anaconda Tries To Swallow A Fully Grown Alligator In A Viral Video From Brazil

A terrifying video from Brazil has surfaced on the internet wherein an anaconda is fiercely trying to gulp down a fully grown alligator. The video was taken from the Ponta Negra neighbourhood. The snake can be seen wrapped around the alligator trying to crush it down and thus swallow it whole. The incident occurred in a condominium, as mentioned in the caption. The video has gotten viral all over social media for the terrifying visuals that were seen in the captured video. People who saw the video commented on how terrifying it looked and how it brought goosebumps to them by simply watching it online.

Anaconda tries to swallow an alligator as the two battle

A local resident spoke to the local media portals that when he was arriving home, he found the anaconda tangled up with the alligator. The neighbours soon tried to free the two reptiles off each other. Several ropes were used to get this job done. The resident remembered seeing how people were trying to free the alligator from the grasp of the anaconda. The video clearly shows the ropes that the people were trying to use to free the reptiles off each other. However, the anaconda kept tightening its grip on the gator making it harder for the people to free the alligator.

Ê CAROÇO! 😳



Uma sucuri foi flagrada tentando engolir um jacaré na área de um condomínio na Ponta Negra. 🐍🐊 pic.twitter.com/d3JlCQm3Ey — Manaus POP A 911🏳️‍🌈 (@manaus_pop) August 17, 2020

However, due to the intervention of several people on the scene, the alligator was finally set free from the grasp of the snake. The ones who watched the entire scene spoke about it to the news portals and informed them that the snake was over six feet long in length. The two reptiles fought for a while and eventually gave up due to the intervention of too many people on the scene. The user who shared the video mentioned that the two reptiles eventually returned to the forest where they had come from and none of the reptiles was severely harmed.

The video went viral in no time and users of social media began to speak about the terror they had seen. Some spoke about how terrifying it was to simply watch the video. While some spoke of the horrific sight it would have been to witness it in real life.

