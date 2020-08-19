Toddler Sleeps With Dog In Viral Video, Netizens Say 'warm And Safe' | Watch

On Wednesday, August 19, a video of a toddler getting out of the bed to sleep with the pet dog on the floor started surfing on the internet. In the forty-seven second long video, the toddler is seen getting down from his bed along with the blanket. As the video progressed further, the toddler is seen making attempts to get comfortable beside the pet dog. As the video ended, the toddler is seen lying down beside the dog. Scroll down to watch the viral video.

Toddler sleeps with dog

Kid gets out of bed to sleep with his dog pic.twitter.com/EQFCowwQxv — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) August 19, 2020

The video has managed to bag more than 48k views (and is still counting) within a few hours. Meanwhile, it has garnered 4.7k likes so far. More than 900 Twitter users re-shared the video and elaborated on their reaction. A user speculated about the breed of the dog and wrote, "I believe this is an American Bull dog (Scott type) - I have one and can attest to him being a little Budha".

On the other side, a comment read, "That is a born dog lover, everyone needs a cuddle". Amid all the 'adorable comments' for the video, a section of users mentioned the absence of parents. A comment read, "When parents deny love their children they turn to animals!" while another asserted, "So sad...he wants that affection...mom's affection...poor kid...."

Trending videos on the internet

On August 18, a 6-year-old boy from Kerala, showing off his drumming skills took the internet by storm. Reportedly, Abhishek Kichu is a resident of Malappuram in Kerala. In the viral video, the boy was seen using sticks and a piece of marble as he started drumming comfortably. Stunned by his talent, the netizens termed him as ‘god gifted’. The video, shared on August 17, has received more than 142k views within two days.

He just has it in him! pic.twitter.com/4NEQRCrPAq — Kaveri ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ikaveri) August 17, 2020

On the other side, a large section of netizens goes gaga over videos featuring dogs. A couple of weeks back, a video of a pooch feasting on a homemade pizza cramming down the cheese from the freshly baked base left the internet pleased. With more than 4 million views on the micro-blogging site, the video had the internet divided. While a few thought that the pooch was an absolute sweetheart and the video was “cute”, some had different opinions.

