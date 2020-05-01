Video Of Cheetah Playing With Her Cubs Breaks Internet, Netizens All Hearts

Mother, whether human or animal, loves her children unconditionally, despite them being notorious or naive. A recent clip of a mother cheetah playing with cubs

Video of mother Cheetah playing with her cubs surfaces, twitter users laud the bond

A mother, whether human or animal, loves her children unconditionally, despite them being notorious or naive. A recent clip of a mother cheetah playing with her cubs is a testimony to it. The short clip which surfaced on Twitter, shows two cubs jumping and biting their mother mischievously while she gently caresses them. 

The heartwarming clip was posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on May 1 who remarked that people cannot see or hear love but everybody could feel it in the heart. The post has received over 6,344 likes and more than 4,200 views in just a few hours. The post has also racked about adorable comments from netizens who lauded the mother. 

'Unconditional'

