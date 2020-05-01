Video Of Cheetah Playing With Her Cubs Breaks Internet, Netizens All Hearts

A mother, whether human or animal, loves her children unconditionally, despite them being notorious or naive. A recent clip of a mother cheetah playing with her cubs is a testimony to it. The short clip which surfaced on Twitter, shows two cubs jumping and biting their mother mischievously while she gently caresses them.

You can’t see or hear love...

It is felt by all in the heart💕 pic.twitter.com/Ftwkhw8I2t — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 1, 2020

The heartwarming clip was posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on May 1 who remarked that people cannot see or hear love but everybody could feel it in the heart. The post has received over 6,344 likes and more than 4,200 views in just a few hours. The post has also racked about adorable comments from netizens who lauded the mother.

'Unconditional'

Even the fiercest and stealthy animals have best of motherly instinct feeling her cub's in a jaunty mood. — Pradip kumar (@Adipkr) May 1, 2020

Mothers of all species are extremely indulgent with their babes 💕💕 — Jaisree C (@cjaisree) May 1, 2020

For human kids, kittens, cubs, chicks mother is God for them. But as they grow her importance diminishes in all except in humans (barring few). — Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) May 1, 2020

Mother's love &affection for her children is unconditional&cannot be measured by any means even in this age of Technology. — VIJAYA SREE N (@LEOVSN) May 1, 2020

It's such a soothing, content feeling, when seeing the mother and cubs engrossed among themselves, fearless of any attack or predators 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼... Carefree - this should be the life for one & all beings 😜😊 ...

Ha ha ha ... How will the food chain survive if that happens 😂😂 — @ul V (@AttulV) May 1, 2020

So lovely n adorable. Can watch it for hours — Jitendra B Singh (@Jitu194) May 1, 2020

