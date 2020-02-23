8-year-old Adopted Boy Decides To Save Old Dogs Who Need A Home

In a heartwarming incident, an adopted eight-year-old boy has set a mission to save old dogs who needs shelter. According to the reports, Robbie Gay was badly abused as a child and had to be hospitalized twice for brain injuries. Maria and Charles Gay made the decision to adopt him two years ago. Maria, Robbie's adoptive mother said that he knows what it feels like not to be loved and cared for, as per reports. She added that he is the most hopeful, optimistic and caring kid.

Robbie was twice hospitalised

Maria said that when he entered the foster system Robbie was really frightened as he was twice hospitalized with brain injuries. Maria said that despite all the hardships he had been through, he had not shed a tear until earlier in the month when one of Robbie’s older dogs, Buffy, had to be euthanized. According to the reports, Buffy told his mother he knows how it feels not to be loved or cared for, and added that he does not want any animal of him to feel the same.

Robbie said that people do not want older people or dogs and want babies and puppies. Robbie finally wants to expand his mission to adopting foster children until he legally can do so. He has decided to adopt as many as old dogs who need a home as a part of his mission.

Abandoned dog adopted

Similarly, the four-year-old Siberian husky, Jubilee, that was abandoned on the streets for looking ‘weird’ has reportedly been adopted. Jubilee was abandoned by the owner because of her eye deformity as she could not be sold and was taken in by the New Jersey dog rescue shelter, Husky House.

The rescue shelter had drafted an emotional post on the social media website, Facebook in order to find the ‘weird’ husky a suitable owner who would take her in despite her eccentric physical appearance. The shelter had also posted the dog’s pictures making an appeal to the users to adopt the dog.

