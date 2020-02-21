Video: Dog Plays Cricket With Kids, Netizens Call It 'Dhoni's Dog'

A surprising video has surfaced on the internet which shows a pet dog playing cricket with children. The video was shared on the micro-blogging site by actress and talk show host Simi Garewal. Through the video, the four-legged creature can be seen standing behind the wickets and running after the ball as the batsman hits the ball similarly like an active cricket player.

An award for the Best Fielder of the Year!!👑🥜 pic.twitter.com/7PWBLBgnnV — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) February 20, 2020

Netizens amused

In the 45 second video, a girl can be seen batting while the dog actively follows the movement of the ball. Simultaneously when the ball is hit, the canine can be seen instantly running towards the ball to get hold of it. Garewal while sharing the video said, "An award for the Best Fielder of the Year!!”

After being posted, the video has managed to garner over 4,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets. Netizens left no chance to react to the video in the comments section. Let us take a look.

It must be Dhoni’s dog 😍 — Qubitor Labs (@qubitor_labs) February 21, 2020

Ye to dhoni ka doggy he.. — Parth Tailor (@PT_689) February 21, 2020

Best wicket keeper..

Soon an IPL for dogs... Will named DCL..Dogs cricket league.. pic.twitter.com/7ONMLVoakP — Mohammed Ismail (@Smile3560) February 21, 2020

This is really Cool! Watched it so many times 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 — Nirikshan Billa (@NirikshanBilla) February 20, 2020

Sooo cute 🥰 — symphony 1008 (@1008Symphony) February 20, 2020

Wow, the Dog is super cute n a Good fielder too 😊👍... — Kovid Raj 🌟⚡ (@KovidRaj5) February 21, 2020

Dog sings song with man

A video of a man singing a song and playing the Harmonium along with a dog has taken the internet by storm. In the viral clip, the four-legged animal can be seen singing along with the man. The man and the dog can be heard singing the famous Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya's song Teri Meri Kahani from the film Happy Hardy and Heer. Once the video was shared on social media, internet users quickly took to the comment section to drop their views.

