Video: Dog Plays Cricket With Kids, Netizens Call It 'Dhoni's Dog'

What’s Viral

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a pet dog playing cricket with children. The video was shared on the micro-blogging site by Simi Garewal.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A surprising video has surfaced on the internet which shows a pet dog playing cricket with children. The video was shared on the micro-blogging site by actress and talk show host Simi Garewal. Through the video, the four-legged creature can be seen standing behind the wickets and running after the ball as the batsman hits the ball similarly like an active cricket player. 

READ: Video Of Dog Singing With Man As He Plays Harmonium Takes Internet By Storm

Netizens amused

In the 45 second video, a girl can be seen batting while the dog actively follows the movement of the ball. Simultaneously when the ball is hit, the canine can be seen instantly running towards the ball to get hold of it. Garewal while sharing the video said, "An award for the Best Fielder of the Year!!” 

After being posted, the video has managed to garner over 4,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets. Netizens left no chance to react to the video in the comments section. Let us take a look. 
READ: US: Colorado Town Elects Snow Dog Parker As Its Honorary Mayor

Dog sings song with man

A video of a man singing a song and playing the Harmonium along with a dog has taken the internet by storm. In the viral clip, the four-legged animal can be seen singing along with the man. The man and the dog can be heard singing the famous Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya's song Teri Meri Kahani from the film Happy Hardy and Heer. Once the video was shared on social media, internet users quickly took to the comment section to drop their views. 

READ: Video: Dog Barks To 'shut Up' The Other Dog, Netizens Amused

READ: Video: Two-legged Dog Crosses Road, Netizens Laud The 'warrior Spirit'

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
