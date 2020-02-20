Video: Dog Barks To 'shut Up' The Other Dog, Netizens Amused

A funny video clip has surfaced on the internet which shows two dogs inside a car. Throughout the video, a white dog who is on the left, barks continuously at something outside the window. But after a few moments, the other dog named Casey barks at him to make him 'shut up'. The seven-second long video clip was posted originally on Tiktok but it also made its way to Twitter. Casey's fed up bark is something many can relate to.

Video garnered 2.5 million views

Some TikTok users even showed the video to their dogs and the confused look of the pets is hilarious. The clip was posted on February 17 and has managed to garner over 2.5 million views on TikTok and more than 12 million views on Twitter. Many commented that they had never seen a dog shutting up another dog instead of joining it.

“I will rip your face off!!” 🤣🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/yaP28P1cHR — kabe gapler 🔧 (@739California) February 18, 2020

How the crying dog be looking at the other dog on the car ride home. pic.twitter.com/HV2WOR6UVq — ♍🌙 (@TamaraAisha2) February 18, 2020

