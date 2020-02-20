The Debate
Video: Dog Barks To 'shut Up' The Other Dog, Netizens Amused

Rest of the World News

A funny video clip has surfaced on the internet which shows two dogs inside a car. The dog on the right side barks at the other who was barking continuously.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
video

A funny video clip has surfaced on the internet which shows two dogs inside a car. Throughout the video, a white dog who is on the left, barks continuously at something outside the window. But after a few moments, the other dog named Casey barks at him to make him 'shut up'. The seven-second long video clip was posted originally on Tiktok but it also made its way to Twitter. Casey's fed up bark is something many can relate to. 

READ: Baby Monkey's Bond With Dog Is 'friendship Goals', Watch Video

Video garnered 2.5 million views

Some TikTok users even showed the video to their dogs and the confused look of the pets is hilarious. The clip was posted on February 17 and has managed to garner over 2.5 million views on TikTok and more than 12 million views on Twitter. Many commented that they had never seen a dog shutting up another dog instead of joining it. 

READ: UK Woman Says Her Two German Shepherd Dogs Detected Her Cancer
 

A recent video of a baby monkey and a dog spending time together has caught the attention of the Social media users. The 45 seconds footage shared by a user is a depiction of friendship as an unbreakable bond. The video portrays a dog happily roaming around with his best friend, a monkey.

The user shared the video on microblogging site Twitter with a caption indicating that affection is a language every species on the planet understood and experienced.  In the clip, an infant monkey can be seen sitting on the dog affectionately and eating bread as the dog takes him around, wagging his tail. The two best friends casually take a stroll enjoying each other’s company.

READ: Ira Khan’s Love For Dogs Is Evident In These Pictures; Check Out

READ: Couple Builds Mansion And Tree House In Their Backyard For Their Pet Dogs

Published:
COMMENT
