Video: 8-year-old Donates $2,500 Prize Money To UNICEF, Netizens Praise ‘commendable Job’

An eight-year-old boy who won $2,500 as prize money for the coronavirus-related animation, donated it all to UNICEF. While taking to Facebook, the UN agency shared a video conversation between, Abijay and UNICEF’s Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore. The video has left several internet users ‘inspired’ and ‘motivated’ to do their bit in creating a better future for children around the globe.

Fore even shared the video on her personal Twitter account with a caption that read, “Young people around the world are doing all they can to support their communities during this difficult time. I was so inspired to meet one such young person, 8-year-old Abhijay, who recently won an award for his COVID-19 animation”.

On the other hand, UNICEF, while sharing the clip, wrote, “Children like award-winning Abhijay are an inspiration to us all in the fight against COVID-19”.

In the video, Abhijay informs that he came up with the idea of his animation, ‘conquer corona,’ to raise awareness among people. The 8-year-old also talks about how he felt about winning. Further, he also said that he was ‘inspired’ by UNICEF’s work, after which he decided to donate his prize money to the agency. Take a look at the full interview;

Netizens appreciate Abhijay’s gesture

Since shared, the video has received over five million views. With more than 1.2 lakh reactions and thousands of comments only on Facebook, netizens just couldn’t stop praising the little kid and appreciating his gesture. While one user said, “Hi Abhijay your story is very inspiring and your intention learning and imparting skills to others as well as donating the proceeds to UNICEF was a commendable job. God bless you and your family for such an inspiring thought,” another added, “What a brilliant child. He speaks so well. Very articulate. He has an awesome and giving spirit. Hope he remains that way”. “Very intelligent child good luck in life kid,” added third.

