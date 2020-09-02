Maid To Be Paid 1800 Wage, Fights After Rs 1500 + 300 Were Handed Over, Netizens In Splits

Hilarious footage of a household maid arguing with the man for being paid Rs1500 and 300 separately instead of Rs. 1800 has triggered laughter on the internet. In the nearly 2 minutes and 20 seconds clip shared by a user ‘Daaktarni’, the housemaid clad in red saree can be seen extremely upset, saying, she hasn’t received the exact amount of her wage which is Rs 1800. The boys in the clip can be seen explaining the woman the calculation that Rs. 1500 and Rs 300 separately added to Rs 1800. The clip garnered over 26.5k views as users were surprised at the household maid’s reluctance in believing the boys.

The clip was captioned saying that despite the guys in the house paying the maid the wage as separate 3 notes of 100s and 1500, that sums up to 1800, the total fees of the lady, she stood arguing that the sum didn’t add up. A boy can then be heard saying that he would, in fact, fetch the calculator to show her that the amount indeed summed up to 1800, however, the woman refused to believe. All the while, she claimed that she had been handed a lesser amount to what she gets paid. Then another man can be seen taking the lead as he explains once again that they had handed her three notes of Rs 500, and one Rs 200 note, and one Rs 100 note in total. To this, she answers, that she has been paid Rs 1500 and Rs 300 but not Rs 1800. The guys in the house eventually fail to explain to her that Rs 1500 plus Rs 300 equals Rs 1800.

Read: Good News: Teenage Girl Fights Off Armed Mobile Snatchers, Netizens Salute Her Bravery

Read: PUBG Among 118 Chinese Apps Banned In India; Netizens React

These guys paid their house help 1800 bucks but she’s saying they paid her 1500 and 300 😫 pic.twitter.com/KTwGW1NyQW — Daaktarni (@DrVW30) August 30, 2020

Netizens launch hashtag #JusticeForKaku

While netizens joked to release Rs 1800 note, others launched a hashtag #JusticeForKaku that began trending on Twitter. Ppl who know Marathi, listen carefully. At the beginning of the video, Kaku said "500 cut kele" which means the boys have deducted Rs. 500 of mausi earlier itself... Daya!! Kuch toh gadbad hai,” a user jokes. “what happened finally? Did they manage to convince her?” Asked another. “Bro please you are giving too tough a calc to the finance dept :) it will be outsourced to others,” joked the third. “Her lawyer now,” wrote another, while sharing the video of a man. The Internet has been sympathetic to the lady and appreciated the guys, saying, that they liked the fact that the boys “were patient and calm while explaining the calculations to the poor lady. They didn't lose their temper.”

You three guyz are unable to convince one person. Just imagine we PSU bankers deal crores of customers like that everyday in our branch. I can totally relate to it😂 — Abhishek (@Abhishek7893036) September 2, 2020

😂😂😂 I want to see how they managed to explain to her in the end. Do you have full video of it? — sayyed sohail (@sayyedsohail007) August 30, 2020

It's quite simple....with this illogical logic she leave the work.....this is nothing new .... — Saloni Rajgaur (@Salonirajgaur) August 31, 2020

Take back 1500 and 300, go to the cupboard mix and combine the notes and give back 1800. Problem solved no need to argue. 😁 — سید الحسینی الهندی🏳️☮️ (@SayyidAlHussain) August 30, 2020

Hm larkiya hai shahab hm se argument me koi nahi jeet saktaa 😂😂😂#women rock men shocked🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — NANDITA KUMARI (@Nandita55771167) September 1, 2020

How did they resolve the matter? — AafreenkhudaijaKhan (@aafiishere) August 30, 2020

Read: Nokia 3310 Turns 20: Netizens Remember 'legend Of A Phone' With Hilarious Memes

Read: Video Of Bathing Otter Goes Viral On Twitter; Netizens Share It Across The Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.