98-year-old Shares 'thoughtful' Advice With Youngsters, Netizens Say 'kindness Matters'

A 98-year-old’s piece of advice for the younger generation straight out of the vast ocean of wisdom from her nearly centenarian experience has provoked the Internet users’ thought process. Shared on Reddit, the elderly woman named Helen was seen flashing a whiteboard with a daily dose of wisdom written on it that she attributed to longevity and a happier, healthier life. The old woman posed with a big smile as she sat in a chair portraying the powerful advice that the millennials are now drawing inspiration from. “More Helens needed,” read the caption to the post, which has amassed more than 1700 upvotes and is now being shared widely across the internet.

On the whiteboard depicted in the image, Helen shared her unique insight about how one must behave with others. In the practical life lesson, the 98-year-old urged the younger generation to “be nice to everyone”. Often the youth and the adolescents have a reputation for tapping into their inconsiderate side, which could arise due to the work-related stress or not being able to meet the expectations of the parents, or simply because the goals appear unattainable in the fast-paced, cut-throat competitive world. However, old grandmother Helen advised the youth to opt for the high road of kindness despite the obstacles.

Powerful message

Via her thoughtful message, she asked the young people to heed her advice to avoid fussing and remain positive and kind towards others. Helen’s message conformed to the age-long notion that the world needed more people that lift others up not bring them down for it to be a better place. The Redditors were impressed by the powerful message the old lady conveyed in her simple post. Many admired her positive outlook towards life and her gracious smile. “She is beautiful,” one wrote. “I do my best to be nice,” another said in the comments thread. “And advice for every generation,” the third added, meanwhile one other agreed that kindness, in fact, mattered a lot in the world and everyone could perhaps use some.

