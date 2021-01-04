'Sum Up 2020 With A Song' Trend Breaks Internet, Netizens Sing 'Staying Alive'

2020 has been a tough year with an unprecedented health crisis hammering, not just healthcare systems but also economies and individual freedom. While, it’s been a few days since the world has ushered in the New Year, memories from the past year are hard to forget. In remembrance of the same, netizens have now begun new trend #SumUp2020WithASong which requires people to dedicate one song that aptly summarizes their past year.

'We Hate You Please Die'

It all started with a page called Roe's Rage who decided to start a song challenge online. Soon, netizens joined the trend hilariously sharing songs that capture their emotions towards the rather catastrophic year. Many also took no time to give rib-tickling twists to the lyrics of the song. "We Hate You Please Die” by Crash and the Boys," wrote a user. While another recommended, "Hard Times" Paramore," summing up their bittersweet feelings towards last year.

Let's Play A Game!



It was quite a ride in 2020 and we all know music helped us through it. So give us your best answers for #SumUp2020WithASong



With @RoesRage @Acidic_Blonde



Proud part of @HashtagRoundup pic.twitter.com/evHzQxfwAL — Roe's Rage 👊🏻 (@RoesRage) January 2, 2021

Quaran-Tine Is Not My Lover!#SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/SIGyuGsr7U — Roe Loves Sad Country Music (@RoeGhost) January 2, 2021

#SumUp2020WithASong



Idioteque - Radiohead



"Who's in a bunker / Who's in a bunker / I have seen too much / I haven't seen enough," Yorke wrote, without ever explaining it's meaning. He adds in a subsequent verse, "We're not scaremongering / This is really happening" pic.twitter.com/tdRqCUV1BJ — 🖤💮Laci_Lulu💮🖤 (@Laci__Lulu) January 3, 2021

https://t.co/x8Bi84KYoP — ian - COMMISSIONS OPEN SEE PINNED TWEET (@iandrawsthings) January 3, 2021

I made a whole mix for this! lol



But if I had to pick one song, it would be:

“We Hate You Please Die”

by Crash and the Boys#SumUp2020WithASong https://t.co/t4RjxTOiRE — Jane Wallace BIDEN/HARRIS WON! (@jane3wallace) January 3, 2021

With 2020 being one of the most catastrophic years in the history of humankind, netizens recently took to Twitter to mockingly reveal their New Year plans. In the backdrop of coronavirus, governments across the world have put restriction to scale down the celebration with many European nations opting for a total lockdown. Commenting on the same, many have dished out memes on how New Year parties on Zoom would cost more than actual parties. Meanwhile, others have joked about how they would spend the night sleeping, hand washing and sanitizing. Yet, another group of people have taken it a step further saying that they would just roll in their beds and wait for this 'spiteful' year to pass.

