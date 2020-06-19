Viral Video Of Pug Playing With A Vet And Yawning Leaves Netizens Lovestruck

An adorable video of a dog is making rounds on the internet. In this video, a pug is seen 'attacking' a vet who tries to pet him. The vet in the video is seen holding a pug in his hand while he tries to play with him. The pug tries to bite his hand playfully but stops midway as it gets busy yawning.

The vet Santos shared the video with a caption, “He tried to attack... but entered the sleep mode.” Fans in huge numbers commented on the picture by dropping heart and cute comments. Some users wrote the word ‘cute’ to express themselves while some went on to adore the furball with adorable comments. One of the users wrote, "This is super cute...I want him". The post has currently more than fifty-six thousand views on it. Check out the video.

Cat and Dog adorable video

There is another adorable video that went viral on the internet. In the recent past, a video of a cat waking a dog from sleep took the internet by storm, and netizens claim it is the cutest thing on the internet today. The video which has stormed the internet features a feline standing outside a pet carrier that is housed by a sleeping dog inside it. The door of the said carrier is open and the little kitty inquisitively looks inside the box and pokes its paw inward to touch the puppy.

As the video proceeds further, the cat is seen finding out ways to get the dog up from his sleep. Since the video was posted online, netizens have been going gaga over the camaraderie between the two pets and have poured in immense love. A netizen wrote "In about 24 hours that cat is about to discover what terrorizing really is.", while another Reddit user remarked "Oh my gosh, that’s adorable! I hope they ultimately become friends!". Meanwhile, a dog lover wrote: "So sweet and gentle". A user explained the cat's mood by saying "Is this thing alive?". Another Reddit user mentioned "Is that the ending to oceans 11 in the background? Why yes, yes I believe it is".

