A Lady Buys Grocery Worth 350 | Check Out The Answer To This Trending Puzzle

Solving puzzles is one of the things people are doing during the lockdown. You might have received a lot of puzzles or seen a few on Whatsapp statuses. However, some of these puzzles look quite simple, but we end up giving the wrong answers. .One such puzzle that is trending is ' a lady buys goods worth 350' riddle. In this puzzle, you have to give an answer to how much loss did the shopkeeper incur. Most of the users failed to answer this. So, here is the question and answer to the 'a lady buys grocery worth 350' riddle.

The question

A lady buys grocery worth 350 from a shop. The shopkeeper is selling the goods with zero profit. The lady gives him a ₹2000 note. The shopkeeper gets the change from the next shop, keeps 350 for himself and returns Rs.1650 to the lady. Later, the shopkeeper of the next shop comes with the Rs 2000 note saying that it is a duplicate and takes his money back. How much loss did the shopkeeper incur? This riddle is simple yet confusing and challenging.

The answer and explanation

A lady buys grocery worth 350 so ₹350 is a loss for the shopkeeper.

Cash given by lady is Rs 2000. The shopkeeper brings change and returns 350 to the lady. Therefore, Rs 2000 – Rs 350 = Rs 1650

The shopkeeper makes loss worth Rs 1650 because that is the amount of goods the lady bought and by giving the change against the cost of the goods that is ₹ 350 for the grocery cost.

So the total loss for the shopkeeper is Rs 350 + Rs 1650 = Rs 2000

Therefore, a lady buys grocery worth 350 riddle's correct answer is 2000

