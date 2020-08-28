Video Of Four Pooches Performing Rope Skipping With A Man Wins Netizens' Hearts; Watch

A 'paww-dorable' video of four dogs having the time of their lives as they perform rope skipping with their 'hooman' is winning hearts of many on social media. A Twitter handle named 'Welcome To Nature' recently shared a cutesy dog video, wherein four poodles are seen joining their owner as he performs rope skipping. The video soon went viral on the micro-blogging platform, leaving Twitterati in awe of the pooches.

Cutesy reactions ensue as dogs skipping with man video goes viral

Dog videos have currently become the obsession of millions on social media. Recently, one such dog video of four poodles has been making rounds on Twitter. The video was first shared by Welcome To Nature's Twitter handle, which later went viral having netizens swooning over the dogs' cuteness. In the video shared by the handle, a man is seen performing rope skipping with three of his dogs. Soon the fourth one swiftly joins them as they skip together with sheer perfection. The handle tweeted the video and wrote, "Cuties enjoying the time of their lives. Apologies for the low-quality video".

Cuties enjoying time of their lives. Apologies for the low quality video. pic.twitter.com/2QntnvSsGB — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) August 26, 2020

The video has garnered over 4K likes and almost 1000 retweets as of yet. Twitterati also couldn't hold back but express their adoration in the comment section of the tweet. While most of them showered the video with heaps of praise, a couple of them also rightly pointed out how difficult it is for even humans to perform it. One user expressed his astonishment and commented, "Don’t know how he accomplished this. As a kid, it was tough enough w/my friend going double Dutch" while another jokingly wrote, "STOP IT. I want to learn to do this with my dog".

Meanwhile, on August 26, 2020, the entire world celebrated International Dog Day. Social media was flooded with dog videos and photos by millions of dog owners from across the globe who celebrated the day. Several Bollywood celebrities including Malaika Arora, Esha Gupta, Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat, Shraddha Kapoor and Preity Zinta, to name a few, also shared adorable photos of their pooches and dog videos to celebrate International Dog Day. Not just Bollywood celebrities, a lot of global celebrities including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Alexis Sanchez also dedicated a post to their four-legged companions.

