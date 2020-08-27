MS Dhoni Misses Dogs At Home After Wife Sakshi's Special International Dog Day Post

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is known for his love for dogs, since he frequently shares pictures and videos of himself with his pets on social media. The cricketer is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the impending Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Apparently, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is missing the companionship of his dogs, who are currently back home in Ranchi, as evidenced by one of his latest activities on Instagram.

CSK’s IPL 2020 bound MS Dhoni misses his dogs back home

On Wednesday, August 26, MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni shared a 96-second video on Instagram. The video, shared on the occasion of International Dogs Day, chronicled some footage and pictures of her husband’s companionship with his furry friends. MS Dhoni, who is in the desert country for his IPL 2020 commitments, liked Sakshi Dhoni’s special post.

Sakshi Dhoni shares a tribute for dogs on International Dogs Day, watch video

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni retirement and his comeback to CSK

The MS Dhoni retirement announcement sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity on August 15. The cricketer confirmed his exit from the international level of the game through a four-minute video on Instagram that chronicled his journey with the Indian cricket team. The MS Dhoni retirement from international cricket news aside, the 39-year-old had been on a sabbatical from competitive cricket since July 2019.

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain is now slated to reprise his role as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. His return to the field as CSK skipper remains one of the most talked-about aspects for fans of the franchise and for the tournament overall. The IPL 2020 season is currently on course to commence from September 19 onwards and it will be played till November 10 across three UAE venues.

MS Dhoni retirement post on Instagram

Image credits: MS Dhoni Instagram