'A Star Is Born': 4-year-old Girl's Rendition Of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' Wins Internet | WATCH

What is being termed as the “cutest version” of AR Rahman’s iconic song ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ is the one sung by a four-year-old girl from Mizoram. Since Esther Hnamte’s rendered version of the mesmerising song was posted on YouTube, the internet users have flooded praises for the little girl who is a preschooler from Mizoram’s Lunglei district. From hitting “perfect” high notes to not missing a single word in the entire song, the netizens can be seen astounded by how just how “amazing” Hnamte’s voice is. Many have shared the song across social media platforms and even tagged AR Rahman in several posts.

In the nearly four-minute-long video, Esther Hnamte can be seen holding the national flag and also the scenic views of Mizoram. As per reports, the four-year-old only talks in Mizo, her mother tongue and doesn’t know Hindi or English but she has sung songs in all three languages that are posted on her YouTube channel. The video was shared with the caption, “Dear brothers and sisters, Be proud that you are an Indian, it is a land of love, care and affection. so lovely the variety in languages, cultures, lifestyle..let us stand together to be good sons and daughters for our motherland in spite of the diversities.” Watch:

Read - Video: Deer Gets Its Head Stuck In Plastic Pumpkin Ahead Of Halloween, Later Rescued

Read - UK Couple To Marry At McDonald's After Cancelling Their Wedding Twice Amid COVID-19

Netizens call her “gifted girl”

From calling Esther Hnamte a “gifted girl” to saying “who knew” they would be a fan of a four-year-old, the video has left thousands of internet users pleasantly surprised. The clip has already garnered over 170k views on YouTube itself and was just posted on October 25. Several internet users commented on the platform saying it is the “cutest version” of AR Rahman’s soulful song. One user said, “Who would have thought that I would one day be a "FAN" of a 4-year-old gifted girl?”

Another YouTube user while praising Hnamte’s state wrote, “I'm From Rajasthan and I've been living in Aizawl from last 3 years and I should say that it's one of the most beautiful and disciplined cities of India and even the Mizo people are very friendly, talkative and kind and btw the kid really sung the song beautifully.” One of the netizens said, “If this song doesn't give you goosebumps, then your gooses are probably dead.”

Read - Harry Potter-themed Halloween Set Up Goes Viral After Family Recreates Hogwarts Castle

Read - 200-million-year-old Jurassic-era ‘Lazarus’ Expect To Fetch £50,000 At Auction

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.