Video: Deer Gets Its Head Stuck In Plastic Pumpkin Ahead Of Halloween, Later Rescued

While eerie Halloween decorations could up the fun quotient, on the flip side, they could also turn dangerous. One such incident was recorded in Montclair Township of New Jersey, the US where a deer was recused after its head got stuck in an artificial pumpkin. A video of the same was shared on Facebook and shows a man getting the plastic pumpkin out.

Posted by Montclair Township Animal Shelter on Facebook, the nearly one-minute-long clip shows the officers using a net to hold the deer in place in order to help it. In the post, they explained how animal control officers received calls about the deer and they reached the spot to help the animal. “Officers Michele and Shaune captured the deer and were able to remove the plastic pumpkin and release the deer unharmed into the ‘wild’. Unfortunately, their net did not fare so well in the end. But hey, the deer is free!” they wrote.

'Great Job'

Shared yesterday, the officers have garnered a lot of plaudits from netizens. “Great job! Oh the stories we could tell from Animal Control!” wrote a Facebook user. “Poor sweet thing” shared another. “Great job!” added another.

Just seven days ago, another deer got stuck in a man- made creation-Hammock. The Iron County in Utah took its official Facebook handle as they shared a video of a rescue mission where two officers are trying to free a deer who is stuck in a hammock. DWR Officer Kody Jones and ICSO Deputy Dustin Roy struggled their way to rescue the deer and at the end the deer got aggressive and ended up attacking one of them. The department uses a very apt caption to explain the scenario as it wrote, “ It's all fun and games until the deer charges you”.

