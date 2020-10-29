UK Couple To Marry At McDonald's After Cancelling Their Wedding Twice Amid COVID-19

A couple in UK, who had to cancel their wedding twice due to COVID-19 lockdown closing their venue, will marry at a local McDonald’s restaurant. Melissa Russell and Shannon McKenna, from Scotland, had their wedding plans reportedly fall apart two times in 12 weeks because of the global health crisis. However, since the couple did not wish to postpone the wedding against as Melissa’s father’s health is reportedly failing, the couple decided to have the formal part of the wedding at Chatelherault Country Park and reception at McDonald's in Motherwell. As per reports, it is also the same place where Melissa has worked for the last six years.

While speaking to Daily Record, Melissa expressed joy on the “unique wedding” and said “we’re grateful” to the restaurant’s franchise holder, Kate Walker for letting the couple host the reception and the mini-party on “such a special day”. However, she also admitted that it was not how she and her soon-to-be wife imagined their wedding to be but added, “we’re over the moon” to be spending the part of the wedding at the Motherwell restaurant. Melissa said, “it will certainly be one to remember” and that she “can’t wait to become Mrs McKenna.”

'We've been waiting for so long'

In conversation with the same media outlet, Shannon showcased the equal level of excitement and said, “We’ve been looking forward to this day for so long.” She also talked about going through “so much back and forth” with venues and dates after they were cancelled due to the pandemic. Shannon said that they were happy about Kate and her entire team allowing them to perform the reception at their restaurant. She said, “It's so important to us that Mel's dad can see us get married and McDonald's have helped make that possible.”

In order for Melissa and Shannon to have their reception, Kate will close the restaurant at 5 PM on the wedding day. The franchise owner has also said that it is an “absolute pleasure” to host the party for the couple. Speaking to Daily Record, she said, “We were delighted when they asked us to use the restaurant, especially after hearing the trouble they'd had trying to secure a venue and a date,” because talking about how Melissa has been an “important” part of the McDonald’s team.

