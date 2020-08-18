11-year-old Gaza Rapper Writes About Wars, Sings 'I'm Here To Tell You Our Lives Are Hard'

An 11-year-old Gaza boy’s rap about an honest message to the world about “peace and humanity” has gone viral on the internet. In a 39 seconds footage, the budding rapper, clad in his school shirt, a bag, and a maroon cap is seen standing amid the crowd of students in the same uniform, cheering, as he sings, “I am here to tell you our lives are hard”. In an impressive display of talent, the Gaza native raps like a pro about the intense issues in the region such as wars, military occupation, bombing, and everyday struggles of a civilian in the war-torn region. Moved by the lyrics and the young boy’s caliber, the popular British Rapper Lowkey shared the video amongst his fans.

As the footage opens, the 11-year-old can be seen performing the words to his song that he titled “Gaza Messenger”. The song alludes over three devastating wars fought between Israel and Islamist rulers Hamas in the region. While his mother tongue is Arabic, the boy, inspired by his ideals Eminem, Tupac, and DJ Khaled, aces the English language lyrics in his neutral accent that he mastered since childhood listening to American rappers. His skills emulate a fine example of determination and a will to learn and pursuing one’s passion despite unfavourable circumstances. "I am here to tell you our lives are hard. We got broken streets and bombs in the yard," he sings the compelling lyrics in the video.

شكرا للجميع علي المحبه والدعم لموهبتي#rap #راب pic.twitter.com/OdJBwCmoCJ — Mca.Rap (@rap_mca) August 13, 2020

Composes beats and chords on an app

In an interview with a news agency, the boy with a flare to chase his dreams was quoted saying that while artists like Eminem inspired him and he aimed to be “like them” he had his own “unique style”. The young boy revealed that he composed the rap beats and chords on an app that he downloaded on his cellphone and he wrote the lyrics to his songs on his own. Interestingly, the lyrics to Shantti songs narrate real-life scenarios of what life looks like through his eyes in a city that has a history of fighting the longest wars. In another composition titled “peace”, the young boy has a lyrical representation of Israel in 2008-2009 war. The words to the songs are, “I was born in Gaza City, and the first thing I heard was a gunshot. In my first breath, I tasted gunpowder.”

Highlights "survival" in the region via songs

In a heart-melting statement, the boy reportedly said that he wanted to throw light on the issues civilians faced in the war-torn Gaza region, on poverty, people devoid of their freedom and Israeli dominance, and Hamas threats among many other key challenges to survival in the region. People across social media acknowledged the aspiring artists’ talent and many appreciated the boy’s attitude and his hard work despite the sad state of affairs in his homeland.

