Good News: Boy's Drumming Skills To Beautification Of Tirur Station; 5 Positive Stories

As the world battles through COVID-19 pandemic, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated each month. With such unforeseen challenges, people are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them.

While coronavirus updates and death toll can sometimes be upsetting, some good news at the end of the day can brighten the mood. Here’s a compilation of positive news stories that can help encourage and lift up spirits amid such unprecedented dark times.

Alms seeker donates towards COVID-19 relief fund

An alms seeker in Tamil Nadu, on August 18, donated Rs 90,000 towards the state’s COVID-19 relief fund. While speaking to ANI, Poolpandiyan said, “I am happy that District Collector has given me the title of a social worker”.

Little boy stuns netizens with his drumming skills

A 6-year-old boy from Kerala, showing off his drumming skills has taken the internet by storm. According to the reports, Abhishek Kichu is a resident of Malappuram in Kerala. The boy is seen using sticks and a piece of marble as his drum that he is comfortably playing in the video. Stunned by his talent, the netizens termed him as ‘god gifted’.

Wolly Flying Squirrel spotted in Gangotri National Park

The Woolly flying squirrel, which was believed to be extinct some seventy years back, was recently spotted at Gangotri National Park in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi. The Forest Research Institute reportedly informed that the ‘extinct’ squirrels were in the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. The institute, further, reportedly said that the Woolly flying squirrels use its claws as a parachute to fly.

Mountaineer names peak in Spain after ex-DM of Uttarkashi

A Spanish mountaineer, who recently scaled the Virgin Peak, has named the peak and its route after a former district magistrate of Uttarkashi, Ashish Chauhan. While sharing screenshots of the conversation between the Spanish mountaineer, Juan Antonio Padilla, Chauhan said, “On Independence Day, I got a message from him asking how I spell my name and what is the correct pronunciation, He shared that as a token of gratitude for saving his life and helping him in the Indian Himalayas, he is starting the process of naming the path to a virgin (unclimbed before) peak in Spain after my name”.

He further added that the peak will be named ‘Magistrate Point/Tip’ and the path leading to the peak will be named ‘Via Ashish’.

Beautification work at Tirur railway station

Ministry of Railways on August 17 took to Twitter to praise the beautification work at Tirur railway station in Kerala. Indian Railways shared pictures of Tirur railway station where potted plants placed at different parts of the station can be seen adding to the beauty of the place.

Station Beautification: Catch a glimpse of Tirur Railway Station of Southern Railway, where potted plants are placed at station. pic.twitter.com/LNxS3Svvfc — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 17, 2020

