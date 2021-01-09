A Truck Tricks Netizen Leaving Him Confused; Find Out What It Actually Is

While many of us keep a keen eye on all the latest events happening across the globe on the internet, a section of netizens makes a niche of offbeat news, including viral news, photos and videos, among many others. The recent entry to the viral photos section has been made by an internet user, who shared a few pictures of something that caught his attention. Interestingly, while being on a drive, presumably, a truck tricked him. Scroll down to know how a truck tricked a man.

READ | Did Ranbir Kapoor & Anushka Plan To Get Gossip Show Banned In BTown? Watch Viral Video

A truck tricks netizen

Interestingly, on January 8, a Twitter user, Manoj Kumar, took to his social media handle and shared three pictures of the "truck", which tricked him. While two pictures in his post gave a back-side look of the vehicle he assumed was a truck, the last picture clears all the confusion for him as it gives a side look and reveals the actual vehicle. Actually, the tractor was overloaded and it looked like a loaded truck from its back-side view. The netizen found it surprising as he also, like any other normal individual, assumed that it was a truck. Before knowing what other Twitter users have to say about it, scroll down to see the pictures.

READ | Viral 'organic Ludo' Video Shows RJ Abhinav Playing Game Using Vegetables & Fruits

Twitterati reacts to the viral photo

As mentioned above, a handful of Twitter users were quick to register their response in the comments section. Meanwhile, a few users addressed traffic safety as a user wrote, "why no traffic challan", and another added, "Is there a driver or it is autonomous vehicle? Btw if you ram in it from behind, you may not get injured". On the other hand, a user asserted that the pictures remind him of the film Taarzan: The Wonder Car, which featured Ajay Devgn and Vatsal Seth. Amid all these sarcastic comments, a user shared a video of a tractor while saying that the viral photos shared by Manoj Kumar are nothing in comparison with the video. Meanwhile, a user claimed that it was the normal sight on roads in north India. Take a look at a few reaction tweets below.

READ | MONKEY BUSINESS | Hilarious Picture Of Monkey Photobombing Family's Holiday Photo Goes Viral

This nothing watch this video 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XNNzx4SNxw — basha sarathi (@BashaSarathi) January 8, 2021

Jokes apart..this is common in places and must be dealt with challan as this poses threat to others on road — Gourav Anand✍️ (@gouravanand0429) January 8, 2021

READ | Viral Video: Rahul Gandhi ‘dives’ Into Bushes, Congress Party Claims He Was Pushed

These vehicles cause so many accidents on roads — Kaushal (@SanatanKaushal) January 8, 2021

AP roads are full of them — Arun Chopra (@Choprarun) January 8, 2021

Very dangerous in night - sometimes not visible. — Ranjay Akhouri (@akhouriranjay) January 8, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.