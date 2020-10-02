Viral 'organic Ludo' Video Shows RJ Abhinav Playing Game Using Vegetables & Fruits

Even though activities like creating playing outdoor games, swimming and gathering in groups are not allowed to prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus, many creative people have taken this time to create innovative Instagram challenges as well as hacks to combat the boredom due to the self-quarantine. Here is such a viral video that is creating a hype recently where people can be seen playing ludo (which is already one of the more popular indoor games in India), without the ludo board and dice. Take a look.

Viral video showing how to play Ludo when you don't have the board and 'goti'

A Delhi based creator named RJ Abhinav recently showed his fans as well as the public how one can play a ludo game inside the house during quarantine. But the twist of his ludo game is that he is not using the normal ludo board or dice to play the game, instead, he is using various vegetables and fruits of different colours to showcase the different players and their dices. He can be seen using a piece of watermelon as the dice while he used lemons, brinjals, tomatoes and bitter gourds four indicating the four houses of the game.

The Instagram reel video already has over 5.5 million views within a day. Take a look at the innovative Instagram reel that RJ Abhinav shared with his fans on social media. He had earlier shared the same on Twitter as well, however, it is now that his video is termed as viral after gaining a lot of hype.

Image courtesy: RJ Abhinav Instagram

RJ Abhinav is a Delhi-based RJ and content creator. He is also a Youtuber who makes content on various topics mostly in the comedy theme. RJ Abhinav has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram where he shared the ludo video 2 days ago as Instagram reels. He had actually shared the same video on Twitter in May as well.

His latest Instagram reel video became overnight viral and currently has over 3.8 lakh likes. While his Youtube channel where he does a segment called Faad Magician also receives a lot of love by his fans. He has over 2.12 million subscribers on Youtube currently.

Bored with Online Ludo! pic.twitter.com/rg7dYfslJP — RJ Abhinav (@RJAbhinavv) May 2, 2020

Promo Image courtesy: RJ Abhinav Instagram

