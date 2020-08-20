My Village Show, A YouTube Channel Goes Viral Due To Its Village Grandmother; Details Here

An Indian village grandmother named Milkuri Gangavva is making international headlines and has become an internet sensation. This grandmother who first used to roll cigarettes has now become a YouTube star, all thanks to her YouTube channel 'My Village Show'. What started as a guest appearance in some YouTube sketches has led this grandmother to have fans in Tollywood stars like Vijay Deverkonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and many others.

Over the past few years, YouTube has been booming in India. Many content creators are now ruling the platform and have taken their passion to the next level and turned it into their main business. Now, the latest content creator on YouTube to make headlines is Gangavva Milkuri.

Gangavva is a grandmother of eight, who does not know her real age and has no documents or birth records. She lives in a village called Lambadipally in Telangana and is a farmer. Before becoming a YouTube sensation in 2012, Gangavva did farm work and also rolled beedis in a factory to support her family.

But it all changed when her son-in-law, a filmmaker, started a YouTube channel in 2012. He named this YouTube channel My Village Show and soon started uploading various sketches based on people’s life in Southern Indian villages. Soon, Gangavva joined the team as an actor and their videos started going viral in no time.

In an interview with CNN, Gangavva revealed that she used to observe her son-in-law Sriram while he used to film plants and trees in the village and she thought he was wasting time by filming these videos. But she never imagined that one day she would be a part of these videos. Gangavva started with making guest appearances but the moment her screen time increased in 2017, the channel took off.

Sriram also talked about Gangavva in this interview. He said that she acts very naturally before the camera and hence it has created a mass appeal. Sriram also said that Gangavva’s unrehearsed nature adds charm to her character in these sketches.

In 2019, The Village Show became so popular that it got a golden plaque as it gained one million subscribers. Since the channel is in Telugu, it caters to the regional audience adding to the popularity of the channel. Watch The Village Show’s viral video Village Io Drunk and Drive and Village Lo IPL Cricket Fun here.

