Good News: Woman Who Tweeted About Owning Bookstore In 2016 Is Now 'living The Dream'

The latest ‘How it started vs How it is going’ trend has taken the internet by storm and netizens have been sharing how things changed for them over time. In a recent Twitter post, a woman also shared how a simple tweet changed her life forever. While taking to the micro-blogging website, Leanne Brown, from Scotland, retweeted her own ‘ancient four years old tweet’ and announced that the book store of her dreams was finally opening.

Bringing this ancient four year old tweet because it’s actually happening @_JAZZxMAN. Please follow our Twitter @booknookstir!! https://t.co/CN3nVtE8Ym — Leanne Brown (@LanLanLanBan) June 18, 2020

It all started in 2016 when Brown tweeted that she had spent three hours imagining owning a bookshop that also sold baked goodies. Another Twitter user named Jasmine Stenhouse joined the conversation and said that she thought the same. Stenhouse even commented on brown’s tweet and said that it seems like a great business idea and that the two should start the venture together.

READ: Canadian Tourist Returns Stolen Artefacts From Pompeii, Claims They Are 'cursed'

Before they knew, the pair started texting and exchanging ideas about to take their plan forward. The two even brainstormed about what to call their bookstore and how to design so on and so forth. Cut to 2020, in June, Stenhouse and Brown then finally decided on a name - The Book Nook. A few weeks ago, the two then announced that they were finally opening the store of their dreams in Stirling, Scotland.

We open tomorrow (and everyday from now on!!) 8am until 6pm 😁 Please come visit us! 🦉📚 pic.twitter.com/28uup9OJrU — The Book Nook Stirling (@BookNookStir) September 13, 2020

READ: Trump Ridiculed For Wanting To Reveal Superman T-shirt In Front Of Supporters

Stenhouse and Brown are ‘living the dream’

In a series of pictures, Stenhouse and Brown also shared screenshots of ‘how it started and how it is going’. Since posted, the tweet has taken the Internet by storm and has left netizens heart warmed. While some users shared their own dreams and aspirations, others simply shared cute GIFs.

How it started & how it’s going: pic.twitter.com/xFwFMk0jdm — The Book Nook Stirling (@BookNookStir) October 8, 2020

One user wrote, "Your place looks perfect! My daughter often daydreams about setting up a 2nd hand bookshop cafe (do you know Madigan's Food Emporium in Dundee?). You are living the dream”. Another user said, “Gosh I hope more places like this pop up because it also helps people get to know the people in their community/area better”. “This is my favourite how it started/ how it's going tweet! I wish you guys the best of the best! Maybe one day I can go to y'alls book shop,” wrote third.

Nvm it’s in a whole different country 😭 it’s the way I’m never near anything😭 pic.twitter.com/Bpmf2qdPIB — 🦋 (@Simply_lay_) October 10, 2020

Ooh, I'm moving to Scotland next week. When I'm finished quarantining and when I can get up to Stirling, I'll definitely check you out! I graduated from Stirling Uni in 2013 and I don't think you guys were there when I was. Looks like a wonderful, wee spot 💖 — Amanda/Aine Jean, MLitt 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🕷 (@aajeanwrites) October 8, 2020

READ: Barbie Confronts Racism, Says 'Black People Get A Disadvantage That They Don't Deserve'

As a lover of books, much respect for all the hard work to improve the world around you. I love the name and when this nightmare global pandemic is behind us, I’d love to visit with my family, if I’m in the neighbourhood. 🙌🏼📚 — Sheraz Khan Niazi (@sherazkhanniazi) October 9, 2020

this is the first time i've seen a small business post that's in scotland.....soon as i'm allowed to leave my area (thanks big N) I'll be RIGHT through. Hope you're both holding up well during all of this, the shop looks AMAZING 💕💕 — a hamster in a trenchcoat (@ghostyace) October 9, 2020

I love everything about this and as soon as the world opens up I am visiting 100%



Doesn't matter that I'll have to travel half the world for it. Honestly that just makes it more worth. — Guynio / Yacóron (@GGuynio) October 9, 2020

READ: Kerala Woman Loses Customers In Pandemic, Waiting For A Baba Ka Dhaba Miracle

This is so inspiring! I’ve been thinking of having a black owned clothing business selling tie dye shirts, iron-on patches, and other accessories to start off then expand later. Congrats on your neat shop! 🥰 — CamCam (@chmeryobro) October 10, 2020

Whoa that’s so cool!!! — garl (@SilentGarrett) October 10, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.